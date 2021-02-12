Annapolis City Council, mayor, other top officials offered COVID vaccinations under ‘continuity of government’

Members of the Annapolis City Council, the mayor and top city officials have begun to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the “continuity of government” provision of the rollout.
At least four City Council members: Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1; Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4; Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7 and DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, have received their first dose of the vaccine this week as part of the state’s Phase 1B vaccination plan. That phase also includes individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, those 75 years and older and people living in congregate homes.
Mayor Gavin Buckley is scheduled to be vaccinated next week, said Mitchelle Stephenson, city spokesperson. Buckley turned 58 on Monday.
Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3, said she would schedule her first dose soon.
Savidge and Tierney both confirmed they got their shot this week. Gay posted a photo of himself receiving the first shot on Tuesday with the caption, “1 down, 1 to go!”
The City Charter identifies nine other officials who are part of the continuity of government clause. They include the city manager, finance director, city attorney, police and fire chiefs and directors of public works, planning and zoning, transportation and recreation and parks.
Stephenson said City Attorney Mike Lyles had also received a vaccine.
The City Council has met almost entirely remotely since the pandemic began. They did hold an in-person budget retreat in October.
The Anne Arundel County Council was offered inoculations under the provision; some said they don’t intend to get the shot because they aren’t currently front-facing and should allow seniors and residents with high-risk health conditions to go first. The County Council has not met in person since March.
Members of the Maryland General Assembly, and Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, were vaccinated under the rule last month.
Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, and Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, both said at Monday’s City Council they had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, confirmed she received her first today Thursday.
Finlayson said she filmed herself as her shot was being administered to raise awareness about its safety.
“We know there are members of the African American community who are not taking the vaccine ... and we need to get everybody vaccinated,” she said.
Arnett, the council’s eldest member, said he qualified for vaccination because of his age but was unsure if he would have agreed to get the shot under the “continuity of government” provision.
“I don’t know what I would have done if I had had to face up to the dilemma of continuity, because quite frankly, after public safety and health people, I think the next people that should be vaccinated are teachers,” Arnett said. “Because they need the protection, and we need to get kids back in school.”
Latest Annapolis
Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, declined to comment on whether he had been vaccinated, citing his medical privacy.