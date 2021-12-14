Annapolis City Council kicks off first meeting of term, welcomes lone new member

In the first meeting of its new term Monday, the Annapolis City Council approved a handful of bills, including one appointing a new chair of the Audit Committee and another approving a timeline for the fiscal 2023 budget process.
The rest was as a dress rehearsal for the council’s newest member, Alderwoman Karma O’Neill, D-Ward 2, to learn the legislative quirks and rules of decorum that come with navigating a meeting agenda.
In preparation for the meeting, O’Neill, who defeated Republican Scott Gibson to win the seat vacated by retiring Alderman Fred Paone, said she bought an abridged copy of “Robert’s Rules of Order,” the foremost guide on parliamentary procedure.
O’Neill is not a total stranger to deliberative bodies. She has served on the Arts in Public Places Commission and several parent-teacher associations. Yet, she is the lone newcomer to the nine-member council that will meet about twice a month — except in August — for the next four years to do the city’s business.
“I’ve been preparing and I’m going in nervously excited,” O’Neill said before the meeting, adding that she had already called some of her colleagues about bills they are sponsoring, met with constituents about two items on Monday’s agenda and read up on existing legislation to help inform her decision-making.
For those who have never participated in a City Council meeting, like O’Neill, or those who have but might need a refresher, here is what happened at Monday’s meeting:
7 p.m.
Mayor Gavin Buckley gavels in the meeting at Mayor John T. Chambers Jr. City Council Chambers.
Regular meetings of the council convene on the second Monday of each month. Special council meetings typically take place two weeks later, with a few exceptions, such as during budget season.
The meetings can be attended in person or viewed live on the city’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages, or on Channel 99/100 for all Comcast subscribers and on Channel 34 for Verizon customers for those who haven’t yet cut the cord.
Buckley gives the invocation and leads the Pledge of Allegiance.
A different council member leads the invocation during each meeting. Sometimes they bow their heads in prayer or offer words of inspiration or encouragement to their colleagues, viewers and attendees.
In his invocation, Buckley speaks of new beginnings and working together in the spirit of the holiday season.
“Tonight, let’s think about the next four years as a place to set aside differences to work towards the welfare and true needs of the residents of our community,” he said. “I would hope we all have a thirst for doing what is right … and work together in harmony even when there is honest disagreement.”
7:03 p.m.
Annapolis City Clerk Regina Watkins-Eldridge calls the roll; all nine members of the council are present.
O’Neill sits on the left side of the dais, which is occupied by the four women on the council. She is second from the right — in Paone’s old seat — between Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, and Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3. Alderwomen Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, completes the quartet.
There are no rules in the City Code that require council members to attend meetings, but they typically have very good attendance, only missing for personal emergencies, medical issues or other serious matters.
The council met virtually for 16 months during the coronavirus pandemic before returning to council chambers in July.
Signs of the pandemic remain Monday with chairs spread out to maintain social distancing and near-universal mask-wearing aside from a few council members taking theirs off to speak. About a dozen people have come to view the meeting in person.
City Attorney Mike Lyles announces each agenda item, acting as a kind of referee for the proceedings.
Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, makes a motion to approve the meeting agenda. It’s seconded by Finlayson
All motions require a second from another member before any discussion can occur. Then council members can ask for items to be added or removed from the agenda.
In its first official vote as a body, the council unanimously approved the meeting agenda.
7:05 p.m.
Mary Ewenson, co-owner of the Annapolis Boat Shows speaks on the success of the 2021 boat shows after both the spring and fall affairs were canceled last year. She presents a $600,000 check to the city for renting City Dock and other services.
“We’ll be back in April with another check,” Ewenson said.
During the meeting’s ceremonial items section, the council often presents citations for notable people or organizations that have made an impact on the community.
Pindell-Charles confers a City Council citation to the Greater Parole Community Association in celebration of its 70th anniversary. A half-dozen association members are in attendance to accept the award, including acting President Beryle Downs; Lisa Wilson, co-chair of the executive leadership team; and Lawrence Harris, the association’s historian.
7:15 p.m.
Buckley delivers his twice-a-month mayoral update during petitions, reports and communications.
The newly reelected mayor congratulates his colleagues on their election victories and asks for a moment of silence for those who died in a series of tornadoes that struck Kentucky over the weekend.
He notes upcoming events, including Midnight Madness on Thursday, New Year’s Eve fireworks on City Dock and the first in a series of public meetings on Dec. 21 to review the city’s ward boundaries.
Buckley closes by announcing he won a bet with Mayor Joseph D’Onofrio of Highland Falls, home of West Point, thanks to the Navy football team defeating Army on Saturday.
7:25 p.m.
No one from the general public signed up to give testimony.
At every meeting, anyone may approach the lectern and speak on any issue they wish. Testimony is limited to two minutes per person, though sometimes Buckley is a little loose with that rule if an impassioned speaker goes over their allotted time.
7:26 p.m.
The council unanimously approves the consent calendar, which includes the minutes from its Oct. 25 meeting and the proposed dates for the 2022 council meeting schedule.
The consent calendar usually contains minutes from prior meetings and business items, including fund transfers and supplemental allocations of $50,000 or less. Council members can request items be removed for further discussion.
Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, does just that.
He asks to pull an ID-235-21 to discuss a proposed schedule for work sessions starting with the first on Thursday afternoon.
7:34 p.m.
To kick off the council’s legislative agenda, the council introduces four resolutions and four ordinances, including a bill to begin electrifying the city’s transit operations.
Resolutions are a formal expression of opinion, will or intent by the council on a specific matter and don’t carry the power of law. Ordinances are a proposed change in the city’s code.
Notable among the resolutions is R-31-21, the recommended changes Buckley has made to the seven council standing committees, including Tierney taking over for Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, as chair of the Finance Committee.
Gay requests he be removed or swapped from his membership on the Economic Matters and Public Safety committees. “I would like to be swapped to [another committee] that stronger suits my interests,” he said.
Arnett and Gay vote against the measure. It will receive a final vote at the council’s next meeting in January.
The council votes to suspend the rules to give final passage to R-32-21, which appoints Arnett as Audit Committee chair and names Tierney and Pindell-Charles as members.
The council gives final passage to another resolution, R-33-21, approving a timeline for the fiscal 2023 budget timeline. After discussion, they vote down a proposed amendment from Gay to eliminate a May 16 deadline for introducing amendments to the budget.
The council approves the introduction of R-34-21, which would make two modifications to the 2022 fees schedule, including charging a $150 permit fee and $100 application fee for work related to the Building Code with an estimated value of up to $500; and increasing the filing fee for an appeal to the Building Board of Appeals from $250 to $450. It will be referred to the Finance Committee.
8:07 p.m.
The council introduces O-39-21 and O-40-21, two bills that will likely receive a lot of public attention.
The former, sponsored by Tierney, closes a loophole in the short-term rental code by excluding corporate or business entities of any type from obtaining short-rental operating licenses. It now heads to Economic Matters Committee for deliberation.
The latter is a key initiative by Buckley to make the city more sustainable. It amends the capital budget for fiscal 2022 to include the 100% Electric Mobility Plan, a multiyear effort to create a fully electric transit system in Eastport and downtown Annapolis. It will now head to the Finance, Transportation and Environmental Matters committees and the Planning Commission for discussion.
The other newly introduced ordinances are O-37-21, which removes a development/events specialist position from the exempt service position classification, and O-38-21, which amends the City Code related to illicit discharges to give city staff the legal authority to inspect, monitor and surveil such discharges and enforce protective provisions.
8:12 p.m.
At last, the council revisits ID-235-21, the 2022 work session schedule.
Gay would like to change the schedule either moving the standard 3 p.m. start times and/or extending the meetings to be longer than the typical two hours.
Arnett suggests a 6 p.m. start but warns the change will affect staff.
The council approves the item with a promise from staff to explore the changes discussed.
8:27 p.m.
The council completes the agenda in one hour and 27 minutes, and the meeting is adjourned.
Last term, Paone was given the honor of making the motion to adjourn every meeting.
Schandelmeier handles the duties to formally end the proceedings.