Annapolis City Council unanimously approves $182 million operating budget

The Annapolis City Council unanimously approved a fiscal 2024 budget on Monday that holds taxes steady, tackles a series of ongoing capital improvement projects and raises trash fees for city residents.

Mayor Gavin Buckley’s $180 million-plus budget holds the city property tax rate steady at $0.7380 per $100 of assessed property value, but because many home assessments have increased, the city projects a net increase in property tax revenue of 1.7%, or $914,334.

Annual residential trash collection fees will increase from $324.05 to $356.48.

New projects added to the city’s Capital Improvement Project budget include: $52,500 for a pollinator garden at the city’s solar park, funding – $100,000 from the state, $5,000 from the city – for a study of improvements and flood prevention at Acton Cove Park, and $393,750 for design work on the College Creek Connector Trail, which would be the city’s first waterfront boardwalk, slated to run along the shoreline from King George Street to Calvert Street.

“I want to thank everyone for all the hard work,” Buckley said after the vote.

New sediment inspection regulations

The council voted 8-1 to pass more vigorous sediment-control inspection standards for construction projects within the city.

Ward 7 Alderman Rob Savidge, who sponsored the legislation, said he was responding, in part, to the city’s recent struggles with the Parkside Preserve development. Last year, the city fined contractors for run-off issues that caused erosion damage in Quiet Waters Park and briefly imposed a stop-work order while Reliable Contracting Co., addressed a broken silt fence and sediment flows off site.

A second round of issues nearly prompted another stop-work order in the fall, but city and county officials met with representatives of Lennar, the Miami-based developer building Parkside. The company agreed to pay for a stream restoration project in Quiet Waters Park once construction is complete.

Savidge, who works as a restoration ecologist for Anne Arundel County, believes his new legislation could help prevent similar problems in the future. The new standards will require weekly sediment-control inspections at major construction projects, as well as four “milestone” inspections throughout the construction process. Contractors will need to pause work until those milestone inspections have been passed.

“These large projects require a lot more attention,” Savidge said.

Buckley and eight council members are Democrats. Ward 8 Alderman Ross Arnett praised the legislation as a good example of city staff and council members working together to raise standards. The city does not have enough staff to conduct all the sediment inspections should there be a flurry of construction, Savidge said, but the ordinance includes fines and fees that should cover the cost of hiring contractors to do the work if necessary.

Only Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney voted against the new sediment control guidelines. A civil engineer by training, Tierney said in a email to constituents that legislation should not be triggered by “one problem job.” The Maryland Department of Environment has “jurisdiction over site regulations, and they are truly efficient,” Tierney said.

Gun Violence Awareness Month

Buckley issued a proclamation declaring June to be Gun Violence Awareness Month, a formality that had been planned before Sunday’s shooting in Annapolis in which three people were killed and three more were wounded in the southeast neighborhood of Wilshire. Police took Wilshire resident Charles Robert Smith, 43, into custody Sunday night and charged him in the killings. He is being held without bond.

“We are only as safe as the state with the most permissive gun laws,” Buckley said, adding that “It is going to take more than proclamations, thoughts and prayers,” to prevent tragedies like the one that claimed three lives in Annapolis earlier this week.”