Roslyn Johnson approved by Annapolis City Council as Recreation and Parks director

The Annapolis City Council confirmed Roslyn Johnson to be the city’s new recreation and parks director at Monday night’s council meeting.

She succeeds Archie Trader, who will be stepping aside due to what the city calls “a re-alignment” after six years in the top job and 16 years with the department. In a January news release, Mayor Gavin Buckley said the switch would “move the department in a new direction.”

Advertisement

Johnson’s appointment was approved with a 6-1 vote. Ward 5 Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, a staunch supporter of Trader, stated before roll call that her “no” vote was, “about the process, not personal.”

Buckley did not attend Monday night’s meeting because he and his wife were hosting Gov. Wes Moore and his wife Dawn for dinner. Ward 6 Alderman DaJuan Gay was absent. The mayor and all eight council members are Democrats.

Advertisement

Although Buckley has conducted searches for some at-will mayoral appointments, he opted to replace Trader without publicly seeking a new recreation and parks director, as allowed by the city’s human resources regulations. Johnson comes to Annapolis after nearly three years of running recreation and parks in Baltimore County, where she was one of five department heads who departed after County Executive Johnny Olszewki Jr. completed his first term in office. Her time in Baltimore County overlapped with that of Annapolis City Manager Michael Mallinoff, who previously served as the county’s director of permits, approvals and inspections.

She has held a series of high-level positions at several large mid-Atlantic parks and recreation departments. In the District of Columbia, she was fired after facing allegations of inflating her resume. A subsequent inspector general’s report found that her resume could not be completely verified. That 2007 report also determined that she and four other department leaders had been hired improperly when Kimberley Flowers moved from the top job in Baltimore to the top job in Washington.

In an interview last month, Johnson denied the charges that she inflated her resume and said she “didn’t do anything improper” in D.C.

In Annapolis, Johnson will receive a salary of $180,429 and lead a $5 million portfolio of parks and programs. Her tasks will include bringing online the city park at the historically Black Carr’s/Elktonia beach online, overseeing a series of bike trails in various stages of development and navigating a crowded schedule at the recently renovated Truxtun Park pool.

In a brief address, Johnson thanked the council for the opportunity and said she looked forward to working with “the amazing staff” in the department.

Other business