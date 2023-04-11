Annapolis mayor proposes holding property tax rate steady as part of $182 million fiscal 2024 budget

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley proposed holding taxes steady in Annapolis for fiscal 2024 as part of a $182 million budget delivered to the City Council Monday.

Staffing shortages in the finance, police and planning zoning departments are major reasons why general fund expenditures are down by about $5 million, finance director Jodee Dickinson said, speaking after Monday night’s meeting, where Buckley also delivered his annual “State of the City” address.

Local tax income revenues, passed onto the city via the state, also exceeded projections, helping lead to nearly $2 million in unexpected revenues for the city.

“We did really well with income taxes,” Dickinson said.

The fiscal 2024 budget includes $109 million in operating expenses and $55.9 million in capital expenditures. In addition to the roughly $7 million in carryover funds from 2023, the budget will be balanced thanks to using another $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. That leaves the city with $4.2 million in federal rescue funding left in its coffers.

If adopted by the council, Buckley would hold the property tax rate at $0.7380 on each $100 of assessed value of real property, and $1.94 on each $100 of each accessed value of personal property.

“It is my hope that the city budget reflects our ability to deliver services and see our planned infrastructure projects through,” Buckley said in a statement.

The hefty budget binders will now be evaluated at a series of Finance Committee meetings starting April 17 and work sessions, the first of which is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall. Before the budget is finalized at the end of June, the mayor and eight aldermen will each have an opportunity to propose amendments.

Ward 8 Alderman Ross Arnett, for example, has said he would consider adding signing bonuses for new police officers. Police staffing shortages are a nationwide problem, and some local agencies are upping their recruitment pitches. Last week, Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the Metropolitan Police Department would raise its signing bonuses from $20,000 to $25,000.

As of January, the Annapolis police department was 17 officers short of its budgeted goal to maintain a force of 124.