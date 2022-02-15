Annapolis City Council passes emergency resolution calling for stricter environmental enforcement at Parkside Preserve

The Annapolis City Council passed an amended emergency resolution Monday that calls for stricter enforcement for environmental violations of city and state sediment and erosion control standards.
The resolution, R-7-22, passed unanimously after a lengthy discussion of several amendments to the measure sponsored by Alderman Rob Savidge, a Ward 7 Democrat. Savidge had introduced the resolution late last month after new environmental violations were found by city inspectors at Parkside Preserve, a residential development currently under construction near Quiet Waters Park. After the violations were discovered, the city issued $3,000 in fines and briefly imposed a stop-work order while the contractor, Reliable Contracting Co., addressed a broken silt fence and sediment flows off-site.
Even before its final passage, the resolution accomplished the goal of getting the contractor to implement better sediment and erosion controls and signaling to city staff how the council would like them to apply city environmental laws, Savidge said.
“[The resolution] doesn’t create new law. It just says, within our existing parameters, here’s how the council thinks you should be using your discretion to help prevent pollution,” Savidge said “So, the fact that staff is already working on standard operating procedures and made all these improvements, I think does show that it’s worked.”
The incident has led to improvements to the Public Works Department’s inspection process to “look at what was working and what wasn’t,” Public Works Director Michael Johnson said during Monday’s meeting, including developing a formalized inspection report akin to a checklist.
“What we’ve given them, the inspections staff, is basically a checklist that they have to go through so that it’s very, very difficult, almost impossible, to miss anything on the site each time,” Johnson said. “The inspection is comprehensive and that’s why I’m very comfortable with this approach.”
For months, Savidge and residents who live near the construction site off Annapolis Neck Road have reported muddy and turbid discharges, failing sediment controls and other violations. The city has fined the contractors twice before and has recently moved to tighten its violation enforcement.
In a series of amendments, the council changed some of the resolution’s language, including parts that specifically mention Reliable Contracting or the worksite in favor of broader wording to encompass any contractor that could violate city code.
Savidge chose not to introduce an amendment that would’ve suspended the grading permit for Parkside Preserve because “we have seen progress and an increased responsiveness from the contractor on most issues,” he said. But while the extreme measure of permit suspension isn’t needed at the moment, some residents remain skeptical that more violations won’t occur.
“Just to be frank, I think, just from hearing some of them, I think it is going to take time for them to rebuild trust with the city,” Savidge said. “I want to be hopefully a part of trying to restore that.”
A quartet of amendments sponsored by Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, a Ward 5 Democrat, all passed, further refining the resolution’s language to conform with county inspection standards, specify when a stop-work order in necessary and ensure that city inspectors weren’t advising contractors on remedies to violations.
Mayor Gavin Buckley sponsored a separate amendment intended to reach out to the Maryland Department of the Environment about finding ways to increase maximum fines for violations. Buckley called the move “symbolic” because the Maryland General Assembly would ultimately be responsible for hiking fines.
Savidge, the chair of the Environmental Matters standing committee, will now focus on introducing legislation to permanently change City Code to impose stricter inspection guidelines, he said, adding that he hopes to work with Johnson on the bill.
Electric ferry and off-street parking bills
Members of the public weighed in during Monday’s meeting on two separate but related bills, O-40-21 and O-7-22.
The former is Buckley’s proposal to buy an electric ferry and several other electric vehicles in an effort to provide sustainable transit options while Noah Hillman Garage is offline. The latter is a bill introduced Monday and sponsored by Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, to eliminate off-street parking requirements for bars, restaurants and taverns.
Bill Reichardt, president of the Eastport Civic Association, testified against amending the fiscal year 2022 capital budget to include a down payment on an electric ferry and seek county, state and federal funding for docking infrastructure.
While he doesn’t oppose amending the capital budget to “improve mobility challenges and lessen paved parking,” Reichardt said. “The proposed electric ferry in Eastport will add even more visitor cars to the already stressed free, unlimited parking on Eastport residential streets. He recommended waiting to take further action on both bills until a joint task force of members from the civic association and the Eastport Business Association complete a study on the impact of both the transit plan and eliminating parking requirements would have on Eastport.
“This is a perfect opportunity for government and citizens and businesses to work together to develop problem-solving on issues that will affect many aspects of our community,” he said. “meaningful community participation is essential for good governance and any successful collaboration between the city’s elected officials and their constituents.”
Jake Iversen, who recently acquired Watermark Cruises and Tours, also testified on the city’s plans to buy an electric ferry that would run from Eastport to City Dock, asking that the ferry service “be left to the professional mariners of the existing taxi fleet.”
Last year, Watermark discussed plans with Buckley to modernize the fleet of the 50-year-old company to include batteries, Iversen said, and was then “surprised to learn that the city was looking into getting into the water taxi business too.”
“Seventy percent of our water taxi business is from Eastport to Annapolis,” he said. “If the city were to add a free taxi, it would suppress Watermark’s ability to operate our services to Back Creek, upper Spa Creek, and the mooring field including the anchorage.”
The electric ferry plan has the support of the entire council. The Finance Committee will begin deliberate on the bill Wednesday.
The off-street parking bill has been referred to the Planning Commission.