Annapolis opens cooling centers through the weekend to combat heat wave

With temperatures expected to reach into the 90s this weekend, Annapolis has opened two cooling centers for residents to beat the heat.

The Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, at 273 Hilltop Lane, and the American Legion, at 1707 Forest Dr., will be in operation as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Thursday through Sunday.

Water will be provided at both locations. Those visiting the cooling center at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Community Recreation Center will not have access to recreation activities.

Temperatures in Annapolis through the weekend are forecast to be in the mid-90s, but it’s going to feel like triple-digit temperatures, as high as 105, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Anne Arundel County are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Hot and humid conditions are expected today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, mainly south of Washington, DC. A strong to severe storm with damaging winds is possible. pic.twitter.com/XSmE4p1YZA — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 21, 2022

Mayor Gavin Buckley urged residents to check on family members and neighbors who live without air conditioning. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have to take care of each other. The city opens cooling centers as a defense against heat-related illnesses,” Buckley said in a news release. “I encourage residents to use them. Get cool, have a snack, and meet your neighbors!”

When temperatures start to rise, the young, elderly and those with medical conditions become more susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke making it all the more important to check on those people and encourage them to take frequent breaks or stay inside entirely.

“Ambulance crews usually experience an increase in medical calls during extended periods of hot weather,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Simmons said. “If you must be outside, try to work during the early morning or evening hours.”

Future cooling center activations will be announced by the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management as conditions require. For more information, call the City’s Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.