City Dock Coffee at Market Space has closed permanently due to ‘financial issues,’ property owner says

City Dock Coffee at Market Space in Annapolis has permanently closed, the property owner confirmed Friday.
Sheldon Zeller, who owns 18 Market Space, said the coffee shop owners, Grover and Karen Gedney, have been gone “about two months,” he said. Zeller cited “financial reasons” for the coffee shop’s closure but declined to elaborate for fear of legal action.
“It has nothing to do with COVID-19,” he said. “What I would say I would probably get sued [for] so I can’t say anything.”
Grover Gedney is currently being sued in large claims court in Anne Arundel County by Lombardo, Ayers & Co., according to online court records. A representative for Peroutka, Miller, Klima and Peters, the plaintiff’s attorney, declined to comment on the ongoing case filed in June. Multiple emails and calls to Grover and Karen Gedney were not returned Friday.
A large claim case can be for amounts ranging between $5,000 and $30,000, according to Maryland law. Gedney does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
In another open lawsuit from October 2019, Gedney and his wife Karen are being sued by Broadneck Development Corporation for breach of contract, online court records show. Court records show Annapolis attorney F. Joseph Gormley is listed as Gedney’s attorney. Gormley confirmed he is representing the couple.
Asked if the Gedney’s planned to reopen the business they’ve run for 27 years, Gormley said, “There are no current plans at this time to reopen the City Dock [Cafe]."
The Gedney’s opened the business in 1993, according to the coffee shop’s website. They eventually expanded the business to six locations around the county. The company’s Maryland Avenue location closed sometime earlier this year. The Market Space location was the last to close.
Cassandra Griese, a former manager at the Maryland Avenue store for 12 years, said in a Facebook message she did not know why the location had closed.
“I very much enjoyed my time there. I left to pursue a career in a different field, and I can honestly tell you that I have no information about the circumstances surrounding the company’s closure,” she said. “I was as shocked and saddened as everyone else to hear about it. It’s surely a huge loss for the local Annapolis community.”
Latest Annapolis
The two City Dock location closings make at least four permanent coffee shop closures in the Annapolis area since March. Zu Coffee on Forest Drive shuttered in April. Ahh Coffee in Eastport closed at the end of May.