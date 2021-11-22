Clydesdales returning to West Annapolis ahead of Military Bowl next month

After the coronavirus pandemic kept the Budweiser Clydesdales away last year, the iconic horses are returning next month to West Annapolis for some holiday festivities.
The Clydesdales will appear at the West Annapolis Business Affiliation’s Miracle on Annapolis Street event on Dec. 26 and the following day for the Military Bowl Parade and football game on Dec. 27.
The horses have been a staple of the city’s festivities since 2013. Katcef Brothers, the Annapolis-based beverage distributor, brings the horses to the city every year.
This will be their eighth appearance after the event was canceled in 2020 out of public health concerns during the pandemic. Organizers instead took the popular parade online, accepting videos that were edited into a parade and premiered on social media.
The Clydesdales are an iconic part of Budweiser beer’s brand. The horses average about 17 to 18 hands — 68 to 72 inches — tall and 2,000 pounds.
The Military Bowl is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game will feature teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference.
The bowl benefits the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore; DC Touchdown Club, which honors the best and brightest in the Washington-area football community; and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on the Eastern Shore.
For updates on the game, which will be broadcast on ESPN, go to militarybowl.org.
The bowl parade will begin at City Dock at 10 a.m. Other details are forthcoming. To register for the parade, go to militarybowl.org/parade.
The West Annapolis Business Affiliation hosts the free Miracle on Annapolis Street event, which is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. Dec. 26 when the horses arrive.
After the steads are unloaded and hitched to the Budweiser wagon, they will parade around West Annapolis from approximately noon to 2 p.m. The Annapolis Police Department will be leading the parade.
Around 500 people have participated in the event in previous years. More than 7,000 people have packed the road to get a glimpse of the horses, stroll West Annapolis, and sample items from local food trucks and beer stands.
The event will end around 3 p.m. Other sponsors include Katcef Brothers, Scarborough Capital Management and Scott MacMullan Law LLC, and the event is in partnership with the Military Bowl Foundation.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Patriot Point.