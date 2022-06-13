Familiar faces take on roles of city manager and public works director in Annapolis

Michael Mallinoff, seen here attending a 2010 Annapolis press conference, has been nominated to return to his old job as Annapolis city manager. Current City Manager David Jarrell has been tapped to return to head the Public Works Department, a role he held for a decade. (Photo by Paul W. Gillespie - The Capital) 6/24/10 (Baltimore Sun Media Group/Paul Gillespie)

Longtime Maryland municipal employee Michael Mallinoff wants to take another ride on the Annapolis city manager merry-go-round.

Mayor Gavin Buckley announced that Mallinoff was his pick for the job on Friday. Mallinoff last served as city manager from 2009 to 2013, but since November, he’s been working under contract as the city’s director of planning and zoning. In between Annapolis gigs, he served stints in Baltimore and Charles counties.

“It’s an honor to be selected and I look forward to serving the city,” Mallinoff said in a statement.

Mallinoff will replace current city manager David Jarrell, who after 2.5 years in the city’s top position, has decided to step down and return to serving as director of public works, a position he previously held for a decade.

In Friday’s announcement about the two nominations, Buckley acknowledged that city manager’s job is a demanding one, and thanked Jarrell for his service to keep the city running since January 2020.

“David has been a phenomenal asset, not only guiding the city through the Hillman [parking garage] rebuild and the re-imagining of City Dock, but navigating us through the pandemic and three budget cycles,” Buckley said. “I’m thrilled David has decided to stay on at [public works], and I know his wife and son are happy they’ll be seeing him more regularly.”

The announcement comes a month after Jarrell said it might be difficult to find a new public works director, given the tough labor market and the dearth of civil engineers pursuing municipal careers. Michael Johnson, the outgoing public works director, resigned to take a comparable in Prince Georges County. Johnson has been praised by the city’s Planning Commission for doing a better job of communicating with other city leaders than Jarrell did in the same role. At Friday’s special council meeting to adopt the fiscal year 2023 budget, Jarrell expressed regret that Johnson was leaving and wished him well in Prince George’s.

“It was way too short,” Jarrell said of Johnson’s “awesome” tenure. “He’s moving to a bigger job, which is always appealing to us public works guys. He’s gonna do great in Prince George’s.”

In a vacancy announcement, the city said its next public works director should be an accredited engineer who is, “politically astute, capable of presenting complex issues and policies to the City Council and effectively engaging with the general public.” The posted salary was between $104,000 and $176,000. Given his experience and longevity, Jarrell is likely to command the top salary.

“I’m actually sad,” said Ward 6 Alderman DaJaun Gay, one of the newest council members, who admitted that he and Jarrell had their share of disagreements. “You’ve been a great city manager. You’ve helped me a lot.”

A city spokesperson said the top job as city manager should pay $185,400. The position was not advertised. Per City Code, the city manager serves at the discretion of the mayor.

Both nominations must now come before City Council.