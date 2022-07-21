Annapolis announces new security measures at City Hall after 2018 audit showed need for enhancements

The city of Annapolis is implementing new security measures at City Hall.

Starting Friday, all visitors will be required to pass through a “100% security checkpoint” at the entrance of the seat of city government located at 160 Duke of Gloucester St.

Annapolis police officers will conduct the new screening measures on all visitors who can either choose to pass through a magnetometer or submit to a wand screening. The process will be similar to procedures currently used at courthouses and state and county government buildings in Annapolis, said City Manager David Jarrell.

“It is crucial that we maintain the security of our buildings and operations for the safety of our employees as well as the public,” Jarrell said in a news release. “We are the last main government building in Maryland’s capital city to implement these measures. It is my hope that the public will not be greatly inconvenienced, but will feel safer in our buildings.”

The security measures are the result of an audit conducted in 2019 that showed a need for a checkpoint, which was initially supposed to be installed in early 2020 but was delayed by more than two years because of the pandemic.