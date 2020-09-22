Former District 30 Democratic Club president, a retired pastor and former county Hispanic liaison vie for Ward 5 Annapolis City Council seat

Three people have thrown their name into the ring for the vacant Ward 5 Annapolis City Council seat left by former alderman Marc Rodriguez.
The Annapolis Democratic Central Committee announced Tuesday morning that the candidates for the seat are: William “Henry” Green, a retired pastor and former House of Delegates candidate; Brooks Schandelmeier, former president of the District 30 Democratic Club; and Maria Casasco, the former Hispanic/Latino Liaison for Anne Arundel County.
The trio submitted applications ahead of Monday’s 9 p.m. deadline. Their applications, resumes and letters of support are found online at the committee’s website: http://annapolisdems.org/applicants-ward5.htm.
The committee will hold a hearing at 7 p.m. Monday to select the next Ward 5 representative. It will be streamed online and open to the public. Mayor Gavin Buckley will be informed of their choice the following day.
William “Henry” Green
A pastor for more than three decades, William “Henry” Green served as senior pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Annapolis for 15 years before retiring in 2014. He had previously run for elected office in 2014 when he vied for the District 33 seat in the Maryland House of Delegates. He also applied for the vacant District 30 seat earlier this year but was not selected.
Green, 63, has run a business development consulting service since 2013, advising church and non-profit leaders on subjects like transportation and renewable energy projects. He served on former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s Energy Transition Team, giving testimony in support of wind power in Maryland.
He has served on several other boards and commissions. He was appointed to the Maryland Legislative Compensation Commission by former Speaker Mike Busch. Busch also appointed him to the Maryland State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors, where Green served as vice president to the board from 2007 to 2011. For the last nine years, Green has been a member of the CareFirst BlueCross/Blue Shield Board.
For two years, he taught government and politics at Annapolis High School. He has previously served on the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee. He became a Ward 5 resident in June 2016.
Brooks Schandelmeier
A healthcare policy worker and former bartender, Brooks Shandelmeier has nearly a decade of experience in Annapolis politics. And at 30, he is the youngest candidate of the bunch.
After moving to the city in 2012, he joined the District 30 Democratic Club, Anne Arundel County Young Democrats and Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee. He later became the president of the District 30 club and Young Democrats and treasurer of the central committee.
During his political work, Schandelmeier has testified before committees in both the Maryland General Assembly’s chambers and before local governments. His topics included issues such as banning polystyrene containers, the Maryland Trust Act and paid sick leave for Maryland workers, among others. He has also served on the Eastport and Forest Drive Communities and Governmental Agencies Task Force, a citizen group focused on addressing local traffic problems in Annapolis.
Schandelmeier is a 2012 graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He has previously interned for a Democratic fundraising firm. Since 2017, he has worked to expand healthcare access in Washington, D.C. with the American Hospital Association.
He has lived in Ward 5 since 2013.
Maria Casasco
Maria Casasco has spent the better part of the last 25 years advocating for the Annapolis and Anne Arundel Hispanic communities.
Before she retired as the Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs officer for Anne Arundel County last year, Casasco, 70, served as the Hispanic/Latino Liaison for Anne Arundel County from 2007 to 2017.
Soon after immigrating from Argentina in 1988 with her three children, Casasco became the addictions prevention coordinator and project director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s Hispanic Initiative for Behavioral Health. A decade later, she helped found the Organization of Hispanic/Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County, OHLA, which focuses on risk-reduction strategies.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the John F. Kennedy University in Buenos Aires. She has been certified and credentialed in several addiction-related programs in the United States.
This summer, Casasco was elected president of the board of directors for the Center of Help, a nonprofit organization focused on providing educational, economic and social services to residents. She also runs Pinnacle Language Consulting, providing language access services to government agencies.
Latest Annapolis
Casasco has lived in Ward 5 since 1994.