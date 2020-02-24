Annapolis City Council to vote on approval of $10.5 million public works facility, holding hearing on plastic bag ban

The Annapolis City Council could finalize new language Monday in the city’s capital budget and capital projects program to clear the way for the construction of a new public works building estimated to cost about $10.5 million.
The council will vote on O-40-19, which adds language to the fiscal year 2020 capital budget and Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2021 to 2025 to include the new proposed location for the long-awaited public works building at 39 Hudson Street.
In December, the city acquired a 6.88-acre plot for $2.2 million to build the facility. At the time, then-Public Works Director David Jarrell, who became city manager earlier this month, said the site was superior and less expensive than other proposed sites because it was already graded and cleared.
The new facility was previously proposed to be built on Forest Drive as part of an ill-fated land swap between the city and a private developer.
The site will house the maintenance and operations functions for “city facilities, streets, vehicles, water distribution system, sewer collection system, and stormwater facilities,” according to a staff report, drafted by Jarrell and his predecessor Teresa Sutherland.
The report indicates the project would cost an estimated $10.5 million, which includes the $2.2 million to acquire the land. That price tag is about $1.1 to $1.4 million more than the estimated cost to build the facility where the old public works facility once stood on Spa Road. That amount could decrease once the project design is amended to fit the new site on Hudson Street, according to the report.
Other business
The council will consider waiving docking fees for some upcoming events at City Dock, including nearly $9,000 for six visits by the Pride of Baltimore II in March and April.
The Pride of Baltimore II will drop anchor for Maryland Day March 20-25 and return for other events on March 25-27, March 29, March 30-31, March 31-April 1, April 5 and April 19.
The council could also waive docking fees for the arrival of the Maiden, a British sailing vessel, which is currently in the midst of a world tour with a rotating roster of all-female crew members to raise awareness and funds for girls education.
The Maiden will visit City Dock on April 8 through 12 and again on April 17. It was designed by Annapolis native Bruce Farr and built-in 1979 before being sold to a British skipper.
Two bills previously introduced will receive a public hearing Monday, including the proposed plastic bag ban, O-9-20. The other, O-6-20, would amend the city’s bulk standards to facilitate the redevelopment of public housing properties in the city.