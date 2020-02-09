Less than a month after the Annapolis City Council approved legislation regulating short-term rental properties in the city, it will consider a resolution Monday that would put a one-year moratorium on issuing licenses to operate those properties.
The resolution, and the moratorium it would enact, is meant to stop the issuance of new permits for short-term rentals until the zoning code is modified to address potential density issues, said Alderman Rob Savidge, the bill’s sponsor. Savidge was the lone dissenting vote when the council passed O-26-19, Jan. 13.
In the weeks since the bill’s passage, Savidge, D-Ward 7, has indicated there is more work to be done to address the density concerns in Ward 1 and Ward 8 where short-term rental properties have cropped up.
“I think it’s prudent for the city to put a freeze on it because you don’t want to have people who submit applications and get permission within this year and then we have to turn around and say, ‘Oh sorry, change of laws, you can’t do it anymore,’” Savidge said. “We may still need to figure out how to winnow down the numbers.”
If enacted, the moratorium would last for up to 365 days, though the period could be shortened if the council’s work on shoring up the zoning regulations is completed before then. The moratorium would go into effect on the date of passage.
Current license holders may continue to operate and are eligible to renew their licenses so long as they remain in compliance, according to the resolution. And applications submitted before the moratorium taking effect would be honored.
Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, was a co-sponsor on O-26-19. He said he was “not particularly welcoming” of the proposed moratorium and was in favor of initiating the inspections on units that the bill mandates.
“I don’t think it’ll pass,” Arnett said. “If it does pass, I think it’s going to be more harmful than good. Once we pass that where is the pressure to ... get the inspections done?”
Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, was recused from discussing and voting on the short-term rental bill. Reached Friday, Tierney said she plans to vote for the moratorium.
“This moratorium is not meant to be a litigated argument,” she said. “It is a ‘time out’ until the city has an inventory of what we are dealing with and a path to zoning revisions.”
During the months-long debate, residents — especially those in Tierney and Arnett’s wards — have complained the bill does nothing to address the density of existing short-term rental properties.
A moratorium is necessary until the city irons out the rules on enforcing short-term rental licensing and inspections, said Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, adding that the move should have been enacted several months ago but he lacked support among his council members for such a resolution.
“I think it’s appropriate until we get the rules straightened out,” Paone said. “How are we going to go about enforcement?”
Other business
Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3, will serve as acting mayor for Monday’s meeting as Mayor Gavin Buckley remains in Australia to attend his mother’s funeral. He will return Thursday.
Though it is not on the final agenda, Savidge plans to introduce a bill that would impose a full ban on plastic bags provided at the point of sale at all retail stores in Annapolis.
Paper bags would still be allowed — for a fee of 20 cents per bag — but only for retail stores that are 20,000 square feet or greater, Savidge said, a move intended to ease the financial burden from smaller stores in the city. And the fee is a key factor in driving behavior change for consumers.
Plastic bags like trash bags and pet waste bags will still be available, Savidge said.
Half of the 20-cent fee will go to the grocer, and the other half will go back to the city to help administer the program, including enforcement, inspections and covering the costs of purchasing reusable bags for low-income and SNAP recipients.
Leftover money would go to the Watershed Restoration Fund to clean up pollution in the environment, he said.
Arnett, Tierney and Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, are co-sponsoring the bill.
A bill co-sponsored by Tierney and Pindell Charles that would require all property owners on Main Street to install sprinkler systems by 2025 is up for a public hearing Monday.