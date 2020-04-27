Annapolis City Council to withdraw plastic bag ban, Main Street sprinkler mandate bills citing pandemic financial impact

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the city’s economy, and now it is affecting future policies as well.
Two significant bills are expected to be withdrawn by their sponsors at Monday’s Annapolis City Council meetings because of the potential financial impact they could have on Annapolis business owners already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, said he plans to withdraw O-9-20, a bill that would have banned all plastic bags at the point of sale for city retailers and imposed a 20-cent fee on paper bags. And Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, will be withdrawing O-3-20, which would’ve mandated property owners on Main Street install fire suppression systems by 2025.
Both Savidge and Tierney pointed to the pandemic, which has ravaged the local economy in the last two months, as the driving force behind pulling their bills.
“I just don’t think it’s a good time to do anything new with the businesses," he said. "I’ll likely revisit it in a few years depending on how things go. Sometime in the future, I’ll consider it again.”
Savidge’s bill does not have a timeline for reintroduction, he said. Four other council members had signed on as co-sponsors, an indication that the bill had enough votes to pass had it not been withdrawn.
Tierney’s bill proposed financial incentives, like the Sprinkler Assistance Revolving Fund, which offers low-interest loans to property owners to retrofit their historic buildings with a fire suppression system. The alderwoman said she fully intends to reintroduce her bill later this year when the economic outlook improves.
“During this pandemic walking around the Historic District, I realize how these historic buildings differentiate us from other affected cities and they need to be protected,” Tierney said. “However, we will be sensitive to the economic climate when we reintroduce. It’s important to know that this legislation is directed to the property owners, not the small businesses.”
Monday’s meeting will be the third held virtually during the pandemic.
It will be the first time residents have the chance to comment publicly about Mayor Gavin Buckey’s $147 million budget he introduced April 13. The Finance Committee has since begun its deliberations on the spending plan, which has proposed cuts across nearly all departments to combat a revenue shortfall caused by the pandemic.
Those who would like to submit public testimony for the meeting can do so at http://www.annapolis.gov/testimony.