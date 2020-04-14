Annapolis mayor proposes $147M budget, with cuts but no new taxes to reduce coronavirus impact

Mayor Gavin Buckley introduced a $147 million budget Monday, mixing cuts in spending with the use of available funds to make up an estimated $6 million shortfall between total revenue and expenditures for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
In his State of the City address, delivered during the City Council’s second virtual meeting, the mayor called on residents to continue practicing social distancing and assured them that Annapolis will return to normal life after the pandemic. The coronavirus has sickened more than 700 Anne Arundel residents so far — including nearly 100 people in the Annapolis area — and killed nearly 30.
“Your city is stepping up,” Buckley said. “This city is prepared and this county is prepared. We are in a good place to ride out this terrible thing that’s happened in the world.”
To make up an estimated $3.9 million difference in the general fund between proposed expenses and revenues, Buckley proposed a series of cuts — about 10% from each department — to balance the budget in fiscal 2021.
Cuts include eliminating city contributions to the retirement funds of department heads, lowering spending on fleet operations and limiting contract services, supplies and training, among other items.
The budget does not contain any proposed property tax increases.
Buckley proposed $146.9 million in spending based on $140.6 million in revenue. His budget uses $8.1 million in leftover funding from previous budgets to help make up the difference. Buckley proposed a similar use of the fund balance last year.
During his address, the mayor pointed to “serious and significant" revenue loss from areas such as tourism, recreation and parks, income tax, hotel and motel tax, permits and parking because of the ongoing pandemic.
For example, the budget forecasts $1.5 million in revenue from the hotel room tax, $600,000 less than forecast at this time last year. Revenue projected for the remainder of this fiscal year has been lowered to $1.45 million.
“While we have been through tough times in the city’s 300-plus year history, we will have to focus on tightening our belts this year because, while we have been spending on COVID-19 to keep residents safe, we have also seen a tremendous reduction in revenues," Buckley said. “The budget makes assumptions about these losses so that we can continue to operate the city within our means."
Revenue in the parking fund also is expected to take a hit, with projections for 2021 down nearly $2 million. Parking revenue in the 2020 budget approved last year was projected at $9.1 million but now is expected to bring in just $6.6 million. Buckley’s budget forecasts $7.2 million in the coming year.
Similarly, licenses and permits revenue projections are nearly $100,000 less than they were a year ago.
The council Finance Committee will begin deliberations on the budget at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Other business
In its brief meeting held without an in-person audience, the council also considered legislation for the first time since the pandemic began. During the April 6 meeting, the council extended the city’s state of emergency by 30 days and established a small business task force.
The agenda called for public testimony on five bills.
While residents could not stand at the lectern in council chambers as is the custom, the city accepted written testimony through its website. The council agreed to leave four of the five hearings open until the next City Council meeting on April 27 to allow residents to get used to the new online submission system.
The lone bill allowed sent to committee was O-6-20, sponsored by Buckley and Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6. It would amend the city’s bulk standards to allow the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis to move forward with the planned demolition and reconstruction of the Newtowne 20 community.
A bill that would’ve waived bus fees for the 2020 Annapolis Film Festival was withdrawn because in-person screenings were canceled because of coronavirus.