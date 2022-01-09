Annapolis City Council to consider extending COVID state of emergency an additional 90 days

The Annapolis City Council is considering extending the current state of emergency in the city by an additional 90 days.
Mayor Gavin Buckley declared a 30-day state of emergency on Dec. 23 amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. At its first meeting of 2022, the council will consider a resolution which would extend the emergency order through April 22.
“This is the new normal,” Buckley said Friday. “This variant is right on top of us; it’s happening right now and this is a short-term solution.”
There are no closures or mandates with the emergency order Buckley declared two days before Christmas. Instead, the city is prepared to reinstate permissions for temporary outdoor dining in parking lots and municipal parking spaces. The permissions are similar to the outdoor dining permits that were issued to create “recovery zones” over the past two years since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Applications that include seating on public streets will not be approved, according to the order.
Buckley, a Democrat, said he plans to introduce legislation to establish permanent rules for outdoor dining to keep people from dining indoors, but that process could take “a few months.”
“What I’m trying to push toward is really adapting our outdoor event spaces, so that we can be prepared for the next wave,” he said. “I think there’s going to be another variant. I think that we’ve all accepted that this is going to be part of our lives from now on. And so I think that we need to activate outdoor spaces for that reason.”
Buckley said he expects the extension will be supported by the all-Democratic council and hopes they will suspend the rules to pass the resolution during the same meeting at which it is introduced. Some City Council members would like to discuss the merits of an extension in the city before granting it.
“I don’t know yet on the extension,” said Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1. “I do have some questions. … I guess I just want to know what the plan is.”
The Anne Arundel County Council on Friday voted down a proposed extension of County Executive Steuart Pittman’s state of emergency through Jan. 31. It also voted down an extension of Pittman’s mask mandate; however, several hours later, county Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman overrode the council’s decision with a public safety order under state law that will extend the mask mandate until Jan. 31. The order, which also includes the city, requires face coverings to be worn for those older than 2 in indoor public areas and outdoor public settings where social distancing isn’t possible.
Three establishments have already had their outdoor permit applications approved, including Forward Brewing in Eastport and Main & Market and Grump’s Cafe on Forest Drive.
Claire Bowdren, co-owner of Forward Brewing, said she submitted an application immediately after Buckley’s emergency order was announced. The dining tables in the brewery’s parking lot have helped draw in visitors who are once again wary of dining indoors, she said.
“It’s been pretty immediate that we’ve seen people come and now stick around and be outdoors regardless of the weather, and bring their kids, and just feel more comfortable being outside right now,” Bowdren said. “I would say it’s pretty critical to us right now, and I think will be all winter as we are still not even in the peak of omicron probably.”
Businesses interested in applying for an outdoor dining permit should contact Stephen Rice, manager of the Office of Economic Development, at smrice@annapolis.gov.
Permit applications can be found on the city’s website at annapolis.gov/1682/Recovery-Districts-and-Zones.
Other council business
The council will take a final vote Monday on its standing committee appointments. It will also introduce a slew of new bills to kick off the new year, including seven ordinances and four resolutions.
Here is an overview:
O-1-22: Requires property owners on Main or Francis streets to install fire sprinkler systems within five years. Sponsors: Elly Tierney, Rhonda Pindell-Charles
O-2-22: Tightens requirements for leasing mooring balls in city waters. Sponsor: Mayor Gavin Buckley
O-3-22: A proposed 10-year lease agreement with AT&T to use city utility and streetlight poles and other facilities for small-cell antennas. Sponsor: Buckley
O-4-22: Clarifies in the City Code that aggressive panhandling is a misdemeanor offense. Aggressive panhandling is defined in the city code as “to accost and beg from persons in a public place and shall include the conduct of begging which harasses, menaces, intimidates, impedes traffic otherwise causes harm,” Sponsor: Buckley
O-5-22: Clarifies who can tap or connect with a public sewer, water main or stormwater line. Sponsor: Buckley
O-6-22: Allows medical cannabis dispensaries in certain city zoning districts so long as they are not within 2 miles of another licensed dispensary or “within 1,000 feet of the lot line of a public or private elementary, middle, or high school.” Sponsor: DaJuan Gay
O-7-22: Changes eligibility requirements for short-term rental permit holders to include “an individual and any and all legal entities in which the individual has an ownership or beneficial interest” and “separate legal entities that share common owners or beneficiaries, in whole or in part.” Sponsor: Tierney
R-1-22: Approves compensation for acting Transportation Director Kwaku Agyemang-Duah beyond six months as required by the City Charter. Sponsor: Buckley
R-2-22, R-3-22 and R-4-22: Offers formal City Council support for grant funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development provided to three businesses affected by Hurricane Ida and the subsequent tornado: Chris’s Charcoal Pit in Annapolis, Annapolis International Market and Kiddie Academy of Annapolis. Sponsor: Pindell-Charles