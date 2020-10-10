Annapolis faces nearly $10 million shortfall in 2022 as City Council discuss budget priorities

Alderwoman Elly Tierney proposed two ideas meant to increase city revenues. The first was to establish a vacant homes rehabilitation program, modeled after a similar effort in Oakland, California, that would impose a tax penalty on vacant properties and incentivize property owners to use the parcel for affordable housing, she said. The other was to increase parking revenue by requiring visitors who park in residential districts to pay for parking through the ParkMobile app. Currently, parking is free for two hours in resident districts for non-residents.