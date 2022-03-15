Annapolis City Council unanimously approves plan to acquire electric ferry

But first, Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, a Ward 3 Democrat and chair of the Public Safety Committee spoke for more than 40 minutes about the current state of crime and violence in the city, reading snippets of notes and emails she has received and listing numerous shootings and other crimes that have occurred in recent months. She blamed the council for “turning a blind eye” to the violence while focusing on “high dollar items,” like Hillman Garage and City Dock and the electric ferry.