Annapolis City Council accepts pay recommendation resolution, no appetite for raises

The Annapolis City Council approved a resolution Monday to receive a report from an independent commission that includes pay recommendations made for the council, mayor and city manager in its next term. But don’t expect any pay increases any time soon.
Resolution R-3-21 was approved unanimously at Monday’s City Council meeting. It does not grant pay increases, as several council members were quick to point out ahead of the final vote. It merely acknowledges the work of the Annapolis Compensation Commission, a city-appointed group bound by the City Charter to analyze the compensation of the council, mayor and city manager.
To enact any pay changes, the council would have to introduce and pass an ordinance. Some members have indicated they did not feel comfortable approving a pay increase given the city’s budgetary constraints, which could lead to layoffs, furloughs and other cost-cutting measures among city employees.
“I feel like it’s worth re-emphasizing with the public that this resolution does not give the council or the mayor any raise,” said Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7.
The commission, chaired by former alderman Ian Pfeiffer, recommended the mayor and city manager’s salaries remain the same and suggested that councilmembers, who currently earn $15,000 annually, receive a roughly $3,000 raise of the next four-year term. The new City Council term begins in December following city elections.
Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, noted that any proposed pay increases must also be funded in the budget.
“If [an ordinance] passes, it will mean nothing if it’s not in the budget,” said Paone, a member of the city Finance Committee. “So people shouldn’t think we’re accepting this or doing anything other than accepting the recommendations of the city-appointed committee.”
One alderman, DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, appeared to support a potential raise in pay. Gay, the youngest alderman, has previously said that the council’s salary is too little.
“If you wish to have active representation, they must be funded,” Gay said.
Elsewhere on Monday’s agenda, the council gave approved introduction of a bill sponsored by Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, that would make non-owner-occupied short-term rentals a non-conforming use in the R2-NC and C1 and C1A conservation residence districts.
Under O-7-21, those seeking a new permit or to transfer a permit would have to file an application for a special exception with the Planning and Zoning Department that then be reviewed by the Board of Appeals. An exception would be made for existing permit holders in those zones.
Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3, has recused herself from discussing or voting on the bill because she co-owns a short-term rental property with her family.
Several city and county residents submitted live public testimony saying Tierney’s bill is not needed. They cited reasons including that the existing short-term rental legislation passed last year is working as it should and the proposed legislation would hurt the real estate market, among other reasons.
The council approved a $100,000 appropriation to continue funding Cuidate/Take Care Annapolis, a health equity outreach program established last year to help Black and Hispanic communities that the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted.
In honor of International Women’s Day Monday, the council recognized 16 women for their community contributions. Those who received a citation included: Ethel Leon Wirth, Susana Cruz, Krystle Coldiron, Tomasa Gomez, Christine Crabbs, Charlotte Wallace, Kelly Bickford, Claudia Sanabria, Gabriela Roque, Sarah Daniels Larsen, Sarai Hernandez, Natali Quizhpi, N. Angelica Vergil, Cindy Contreras, Roxana Rodriguez and Alicia Vigo.
The council also honored four city employees, Kerry Berger, Mary Kate Seborowski, Corey Bradley and Tricia Hopkins from the Employee Support Leadership Team, who worked to keep employees and their families up to date about executive orders, CDC guidelines and more during the pandemic.