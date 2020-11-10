Annapolis City Council refer a $100,000 predictive policing grant for more debate after profiling concerns raised

The grant would pay for what is known as a “predictive policing” program, similar to the one used by Salisbury Police Department. It uses a range of data, from shot spotter data to public information to online court records, “combining all of these analytics into one predictive policing model,” said Patti Norris, a community services specialist with Annapolis Police. The funds were awarded by Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention to the Annapolis Police Department.