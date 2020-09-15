Annapolis City Council approves legislation for deputy city manager position, introduces more than a dozen new bills following recess

Another Tierney bill, O-33-20, is meant to strengthen the rules for towing cars in the city and reduce repeat offenders. Currently, vehicles that block a driveway or park in a loading-unloading zone are issued fines. The same goes for trailers or similar vehicles that block an emergency vehicle or when a vehicle is parked on a street, parking lot or parking garage for longer than 48 hours are issued fines. Tierney’s bill would require those infractions to come with both a fine and the vehicles be towed.