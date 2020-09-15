Annapolis City Council approves legislation for deputy city manager position, introduces more than a dozen new bills following recess

The Annapolis City Council passed Monday a charter amendment and companion ordinance to create a deputy city manager position focused on resilience and sustainability efforts. The position would report directly to the city manager.
The final vote for the charter amendment was 7-1 with Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, as the lone no vote. Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, who was highly critical of the legislation, voted no on the ordinance and yes for the charter amendment.
The legislation would dissolve the Office of Environmental Policy and eliminate the director position of that department. As for the other two positions in that department, one would report to the new deputy. The other would be moved to planning and zoning.
Among the deputy’s powers would be developing and maintaining resilience and sustainability initiatives and advising city leadership on climate and energy use, waste reduction, green buildings, water and quality, among others.
The legislation is sponsored by Mayor Gavin Buckley and Aldermen Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7; Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8; Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3 and the now-departed Ward 5 alderman Marc Rodriguez.
The council also introduced a bevy of new legislative items including streamlining next year’s budget process, tighter rules on vehicle towing, prohibiting swimming in Market Slip and renaming a city park after a long-time community advocate. Council members approved all but one as part of the consent calendar. All were referred to appropriate city council committees for consideration.
Here are some of the bills introduced.
New budget process
The three members of the Finance Committee, Finlayson, Arnett, and Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, introduced R-47-20, proposing several changes to the timeline for next year’s budget process. They include holding a retreat in October to discuss budget priorities, an April work session just after the mayor introduces the budget and establishing an earlier deadline for budget amendments to allow more time for the finance department to prepare necessary financial impact documentation.
Rather than condensing the budget process into a two to three-month span — usually lasting from April to June — the full council should be involved earlier to understand each department head’s budget priorities better, Finlayson said.
“It’s the biggest job that we have as elected officials, but we only spend a dedicated two or three months on it," she said.
Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, and Savidge, both regular attendees of finance meetings, are also co-sponsors.
Water bills
Tierney introduced O-32-20, which establishes noise level standards and swimming and water skiing restrictions on city waters. The bill aligns the city with existing waterskiing and noise level standards imposed by the State of Maryland. It would also prohibit swimming in Market Slip and within 150 feet of Susan Campbell Park unless given the city Harbormaster’s approval.
Another water-related bill is O-34-20, which will approve a 20-year lease of the Port Williams Marina property on Bembe Beach Road to the Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, Inc., an adaptive boating non-profit organization. The group recently secured $1.8 million for a new boating center on the property.
A resolution sponsored by Arnett would establish a Maritime Task Force to conduct “a comprehensive review of waterfront maritime zoning districts in the city,” according to the legislation. Arnett withdrew a bill, O-15-20, that sought to allow professional offices in the Waterfront Mixed Maritime District because the task force will look at the issue.
Stronger towing, false alarm rules
Another Tierney bill, O-33-20, is meant to strengthen the rules for towing cars in the city and reduce repeat offenders. Currently, vehicles that block a driveway or park in a loading-unloading zone are issued fines. The same goes for trailers or similar vehicles that block an emergency vehicle or when a vehicle is parked on a street, parking lot or parking garage for longer than 48 hours are issued fines. Tierney’s bill would require those infractions to come with both a fine and the vehicles be towed.
Buckley introduced an ordinance that says any property owner or tenant with more than two false alarms in one year is guilty of a municipal infraction and subject to a fine. False alarms are emergency communications such as an alarm system alert that results in a city fire or police department investigation that reveals “no health or safety risk or other actual hazard,” according to City Code.
Remembering Robert Eades
Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, introduced a resolution to rename a Clay Street park after Robert Eades, a fierce advocate for Annapolis' Black community, who died in August from COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.
“He was a prominent man in the African American community who worked hard, especially in the Old Fourth Ward,” Paone said. 'It seemed like a logical thing to do. It’s a nice honor. He deserves it."
Buckley called Eades “an Annapolis legend" and said plans to memorialize him began soon after his death.
Latest Annapolis
“We need that inspiration for somebody else to step up and fill his shoes,” he said.