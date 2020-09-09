Annapolis City Council unanimously approves $900,000 settlement in federal discrimination suit with public housing residents

The Annapolis City Council unanimously approved a $900,000 settlement in a federal race discrimination case filed on behalf of 52 public housing plaintiffs against the City of Annapolis and the local housing authority.
The council voted 7-0 for R-48-20, suspending the rules to pass the legislation at the same meeting it was introduced. The resolution approves a consent decree, agreed to in principle last month by city representatives and the plaintiffs' attorneys, stipulating that the city will pay $900,000 to 15 families who are plaintiffs. The sum includes the plaintiffs' attorneys' fees and costs. The city will be responsible for paying its own legal costs.
“We want to move forward. We have to consider the taxpayer. Based on our counsel’s advice, it’s definitely the best situation,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley, who had originally been named as a defendant in the case before a federal judge dismissed all claims against him.
“We will look forward to a brighter day and a better future for everybody that lives in [public] housing through this action, and we are in for the long haul.”
By complying with the consent decree, the city is not admitting to any wrongdoing, according to the agreement.
The lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of the residents in May 2019 by Annapolis attorney Joe Donohue of The Donahue Law Firm. The plaintiffs claimed that for decades the housing authority failed to provide safe, adequate housing for its majority-Black residents, leading to hazardous living conditions, which amounted to racial discrimination and a violation of their civil rights.
According to the agreement, the city will pay the settlement into a trust account created by The Donahue Law Firm. The city will pay the settlement with money from its self-insurance fund, said Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8.
The agreement, which would last for no more than 10 years, contains numerous provisions ranging from requiring the city to inspect and license housing authority properties — which it has already been doing since last year — as it does for all other rental properties. It also ensures the city commits to additional affordable and workforce housing legislation and hires staff with low-income housing development expertise. It calls for the city administration to create a manual of rental licensing policies and procedures to conduct rental inspections and train inspectors.
“Everything that was in the consent decree was largely things we were already doing or were in the works and that we were all very much desirous of doing," Arnett said.
The also presents an opportunity to improve not only housing authority properties but could help improve affordable housing citywide, Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, said.
“The settlement makes it clear that we have been working with the housing authority to do our inspections and try to do what we can to improve the quality of living for our residents, instead of dragging this out for years and years and years,” said Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4. “This is an opportunity to come to some agreement and try to make some improvements.”
Under the agreement, the city is expected to prioritize the redevelopment of public housing properties and seek out county and state funding to ensure the projects move forward. Progress on that front is already underway as Newtowne 20 will soon be redeveloped and plans to rebuild Morris H. Blum were recently announced by the housing authority.
“The city has already committed to certain things that we had decided to do, even before. So, I’m satisfied with the direction that the city is going,” said Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3. “But there’s always of course more that we can do.”
A separate consent decree agreed to between plaintiffs' attorneys and the housing authority must be approved by its Board of Commissioners and the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, which oversees the local agency. The board is scheduled to meet on Sept. 17 to discuss the agreement, said Melissa Maddox-Evans, housing authority executive director.
As part of the agreement, the city would establish a workgroup dedicated to reporting on the conditions at public housing properties and create short- and long-term goals for housing authority property redevelopment. The city has already established an affordable housing task force spearheaded by Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, who is related to two plaintiffs in the case.
Gay was not present at Wednesday’s meeting. Reached Wednesday evening, he said he looked forward to working on legislation and other efforts to increase and improve affordable housing in the city.
The consent decree also calls on the city to explore combining its Economic Development and Community Development divisions into one and hire additional staff, a move supported by Arnett and Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1.
Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, expressed his support for the agreement, noting that several children named as plaintiffs have suffered from medical issues like asthma due to living conditions.
Latest Annapolis
“You’ve got kids that are sick as a result — not necessarily directly as a result of what the city did or didn’t do — but nevertheless connected with it perhaps,” he said.