Annapolis City Council will meet Wednesday to consider $900,000 settlement with public housing plaintiffs

The Annapolis City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a $900,000 payout to 52 public housing residents who had filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the local housing authority alleging racial discrimination committed against predominantly Black residents that led to unsafe living conditions.
The settlement is the only item, R-48-20, on the 5 p.m. special meeting’s agenda.
The resolution would approve a consent decree agreed to in principle last month between the city and attorneys for the plaintiffs. According to the terms of the consent decree, the City of Annapolis would pay out $900,000 to the 15 families — 16 adults and 36 children — who are plaintiffs in the case filed in May 2019. The payout amounts to $60,000 per family. The city would also be responsible for attorneys' fees and costs.
A second settlement, tentatively reached with the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, must be approved first by its Board of Commissioners and then the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, which oversees the local agency. The housing authority’s board has tentatively scheduled a meeting to discuss their agreement for Sept. 17, said Melissa Maddox-Evans, housing authority executive director.
The consent decree would last for no more than 10 years, and the city assumes no liability for the charges brought by the plaintiffs, according to the agreement.
“The City intends merely to avoid further litigation by entering this Consent Order,” the agreement reads.
The consent decree includes about 60 provisions ranging from general requirements, such as the city complying with federal laws like the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, to specific terms like requiring the city to inspect housing authority properties with the same level of scrutiny as any other rental property.
The agreement requires the city to file an annual consent decree compliance report describing specific actions taken to fulfill the agreement, including efforts to secure funding for redevelopment projects and a summary of inspections, licensing and code enforcement. It also calls for the city administration to create rental licensing policies and procedures manual for conducting rental inspections and train inspectors in the new protocols.
More legislation is expected to follow if the city approves the consent decree, including affordable and workforce housing bills similar to those passed by the Anne Arundel County Council. Another resolution would prioritize housing authority redevelopment projects. The city would also be expected to hire at least one person to act as a liaison between the city and the housing authority to help guide housing authority redevelopment projects, according to the agreement.
Annual public housing inspections would resume after the city’s state of emergency — declared to address the coronavirus pandemic — has expired, per the agreement. And the city is expected to fund those inspections and create a report after the initial round of inspections is completed.
As part of the agreement, the city would establish a workgroup dedicated to reporting on the conditions at public housing properties and create short- and long-term goals for housing authority property redevelopment. It would also explore combining its Economic Development and Community Development divisions into one division and hire additional staff with expertise in low-income housing development.
Additionally, a study on housing authority properties — currently being undertaken by Washington, D.C. law firm Motley Waller — must be completed by mid-December, according to the agreement. The report would include items like hazardous conditions, dangerous incidents or trends, an upkeep plan and a redevelopment plan for housing authority properties.
If plaintiffs deem the city to be not in compliance with the consent decree, they may notify the city and file an enforcement action, which triggers a period of informal negotiations between the city and attorneys for the plaintiff. If those negotiations are not fruitful, the U.S. District Court of Maryland is responsible for enforcing the agreement.