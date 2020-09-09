Annapolis City Council will meet Wednesday to consider $900,000 settlement with public housing plaintiffs

The resolution would approve a consent decree agreed to in principle last month between the city and attorneys for the plaintiffs. According to the terms of the consent decree, the City of Annapolis would pay out $900,000 to the 15 families — 16 adults and 36 children — who are plaintiffs in the case filed in May 2019. The payout amounts to $60,000 per family. The city would also be responsible for attorneys' fees and costs.