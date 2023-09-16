Annapolis Chorale celebrates largest donation in 50-year history

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Annapolis Chorale will toast one of its longest-tenured tenors Monday night, and thank David Herron for the largest gift in its 50-year history.

Herron, a 77-year-old Severna Park resident, joined the chorale in 1983. He’s been photographing and singing with the ensemble almost ever since. After the death of his wife, Dr. Susan MacDonald, in 2020, Herron found himself grieving, but also in a position to support the chorale with more than his voice. So he’s giving the chorale $100,000 now, and leaving 25% of his estate to Live Arts Maryland, the expanded nonprofit that includes the chorale, a cabaret studio space, a women’s choir and chamber orchestra.

“It’s amazing,” said Jennifer Blades, director of operations for Live Arts Maryland. The generous gift “sets us up for the future, and it sets us up to go forward with great assurance that the music will continue.”

Herron says he’s remained with the group because the artistic director, J. Ernest Miller, takes the attitude that members should “just sing, enjoy yourself.”

As a teenager in Michigan, Herron had three interests: “Music, photography and girls,” he said. “And not necessarily in that order.” He was not a good student. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1963 at 17, and toured the world as a military photographer during the Vietnam era. His parents, meanwhile, had moved to Anne Arundel County. Once discharged, he enrolled at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and was close to completing his doctorate when family friends at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Lutheran Church in Severna Park urged him to move home.

His mother wasn’t doing well, they said.

To everyone’s surprise, she rebounded and lived another seven years. Herron got involved in Republican politics and became an early expert in GOP opposition research. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis and his running mate in the 1998 election, Texas Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, were among his early targets, Herron said.

He eventually received a political appointment from George H.W. Bush and served as a speechwriter for the secretary of the Navy. While working at the Pentagon he suffered a brain aneurysm, which made dating a challenge. Herron signed up for a pre-internet dating service that mailed out videos and resumes. Only two out of 50 women responded to Herron’s VHS tapes. One was MacDonald, a renowned allergy researcher at the Johns Hopkins University. She was a doctor with a grand piano in her house on Pratt Street, and Herron was smitten.

But their second date was a Republican social event at a Washington hotel, where MacDonald loudly announced to other guests that she was a liberal Democrat.

They got married anyway. “She was so brilliant,” Herron said of his wife. Compromises were key to their 30-year relationship. Early in their marriage, Herron was heavily invested in MacDonald, the Annapolis Chorale and the St. Martin-in-the-Fields choir.

“She told me, ‘Pick two of the three,’” he recalled. He chose the chorale and his wife. Although MacDonald willingly went to the opera while they were dating, she was not a huge fan of classical music. This was initially tough for Herron, who says his favorite piece of choral music to sing is Mozart’s “Requiem.”

They compromised: She came along to the chorale’s pops concerts, where instead of singing show tunes, Herron took photos before settling down to enjoy the performances with his wife.

By 2016, both Herron and MacDonald were fully retired, he from the Maryland State Archives and she from Hopkins, where she had last served as associate chair of medicine in the medical school. Sadly, their golden years were cut short by MacDonald’s liver disease. She died on Sept. 9, 2020. The couple had planned well for retirement and long-term care, leaving Herron with serious decisions to make.

“Suddenly, I had all this money,” Herron said. He wanted to travel, but he had also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Herron’s financial adviser told him he was well situated to live until age 99. But they recently re-evaluated his savings and investments, and decided to give $100,000 to the chorale now, and help the organization celebrate its 50th anniversary season. Live Arts Maryland’s annual budget is $460,000, according to its 2022 public tax records. Blades said the group is still deciding exactly how the donation will be used. Herron would like to see some of the money fund scholarships, since singers must pay to join the chorale, but the group also has some immediate financial needs. After Herron’s death, 25% of his estate will go to Live Arts Maryland.

“My financial adviser now says I have enough money to live until I’m 97, and I intend to live every day that I can,” he said.

Fear he can no longer navigate icy terrain on foot prompted Herron to cancel a planned trip to Antarctica. But he is heading to Churchill, Manitoba, within weeks, and is on a mission to photograph polar bears from a boat, even though the trip requires missing the Annapolis Chorale’s fall pops concert. Herron still regrets never spotting one of the giant arctic predators while stationed in Alaska.

“I’ve seen polar bears in zoos,” Herron said, “But never in the wild.”

He promises to be back onstage with the tenors in November.