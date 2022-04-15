Annapolis Mayor Buckley seeks to stamp legacy with five major projects in capital budget for next year

Preliminary concept renderings for the Hillman Garage-City Dock redevelopment project by Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Partners, or AMRP, a consortium of 10 companies, will oversee the redevelopment. Mayor Gavin Buckley introduced his fiscal 2023 capital budget and capital improvement plan, which includes $41 million for the City Dock redevelopment and millions more for dozens of other projects over the next six years. (Courtesy Photo)

Last October, a few days before he won a second term in office, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he hoped four more years would give him a chance to see through the completion of several capital projects initiated when he first was elected in 2017.

Completion of the $63 million construction of Noah Hillman Garage and redevelopment of City Dock, which together represent represent the largest infrastructure project in city history, would cement his legacy as a mayor who pitched big ideas and followed through on them, he said. Buckley also noted the West-East Express bike route from downtown to Parole and electrification of the city’s transit system as other projects he hoped to complete during his tenure.

Six months later, all of those projects, and dozens more, are part of the city’s fiscal 2023 capital budget, which Buckley introduced on Monday along with a $170 million operating budget and the capital improvement program, which maps out projects over the ensuing five fiscal years, 2024 to 2028.

In all, the upcoming year’s capital budget general fund includes $62 million for Buckley’s legacy projects as well as other initiatives he kicked off in recent months, including the acquisition of a historic beachfront property near Carr’s Beach and renovations to the Stanton Community Center. Another $10.5 million are slated for multiple infrastructure improvements, such as replacing the roof of the Transportation Department headquarters on Chinquapin Round Road and rehabilitating the city’s aging sewer system.

The capital improvement plan lays out $230 million to be spent over the following five fiscal years on capital projects across the city.

Here are five key capital projects in this year’s budget:

City Dock redevelopment

About $41 million is appropriated in the upcoming fiscal year for the redevelopment of City Dock.

Nearly all of the money, $37 million, will go toward the construction of resilience infrastructure, such as movable sea walls around the harbor and an elevated green space to address tidal flooding and storms. The project also calls for the demolition of the existing Harbourmaster’s Office to make room for a stormwater pump and control equipment. The pump station would include a public restroom and an overlook space.

About 120 Dock Street parking spaces would be eliminated by the green space, according to the plan, which would be compensated for in the expanded Hillman Garage.

The funding for the project will come from a state grant worth $10 million, $9.4 million in federal money, and an estimated $22.3 concession payment from the consortium of companies operating as Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Partners related to the rebuilding of Hillman Garage.

Construction is expected to begin sometime next year after the conclusion of the garage project.

Embedded in the redevelopment is the preservation of the Capt. William H. Burtis House. The city has budgeted $330,000 in grant funding to begin stabilizing and rehabilitating the historic 19th-century waterman’s cottage that sits near the City Dock waterfront. It is part of a major $4.4 million renovation project announced last year.

Carr’s Beach

Last year, Buckley helped marshal a group of state and county partners to purchase a five-acre piece of land south of Annapolis to turn into a public beach.

The property is the last remnant of the historic Black-owned Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches, where families of color would visit during segregation to relax and enjoy performances by world-renowned musical acts from the 1940s to the 1960s.

The land will be acquired through a patchwork of $6.5 million in Program Open Space funds, including $1.3 million from the city, $287,000 from Anne Arundel County and $4.9 million from the state.

A $2 million federal grant will go toward constructing amenities at a public beach that honors the history of the beaches.

Electric Annapolis Mobility Plan

In March, the City Council approved an amendment to the 2022 and 2023 capital budget to allow for a combined $1.5 million to acquire an electric ferry and build docking and charging infrastructure at City Dock and a street end in Eastport. The funding is part of Buckley’s efforts to begin electrifying the city’s transit system. In addition to the ferry, the proposal includes acquiring an electric circulator bus, two electric six-passenger vans and the ferry, which is estimated to cost around $330,000.

The electric bus and vans would be used to transport riders from parking locations downtown and in Eastport to the Spa Creek waterfront where the electric ferry would run from Prince George Street across the water to a street-end dock in Eastport.

City officials have promised that before moving forward with the acquisition, all aspects of the plan will be studied, including the demand for ferry service, impacts on traffic and parking, and the cost of maintenance.

The budget notes that grants from Baltimore Gas and Electric, and state, county and federal sources are expected to help fund the initiative.

Stanton Community Center

The city has received a combined $1.2 million in grants from the state for extensive renovations to the Stanton Community Center on West Washington Street. The two $600,000 grants will go toward repairing the HVAC system, restrooms, floors, lights, doors, electrical and plumbing systems and more.

Also included in the plans are the installation of lockers for unhoused residents during winter months.

The city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to rehabilitate the historic building that has been a haven for children and adults for decades. Two years ago, Alderman DaJuan Gay, a Ward 6 Democrat, successfully shepherded a $150,000 budget amendment to install a new shower room, gym floor and appliances. About $230,000 had been spent in years prior for other improvements.

West-East Express bikeway

Buckley’s biking brainchild, the West-East Express, or WEE, has been in the works for several years. In the upcoming fiscal year, Buckley has budgeted $865,000 for the design and construction of parts of the bike trail that will run from the Historic District to Parole along the former Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis Electric Railway corridor.

The funding comes from a Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Bikeways grant and adds to previous grant funding used for widening and extending the trail.

Another $1.4 million is allotted for the ensuing three fiscal years, 2024 to 2026, to complete the project.

Overall, the project is expected to cost around $2.3 million for planning, land acquisition, design, easements and construction.

Other projects

Here are a few other projects proposed for fiscal 2023 and beyond: