Flood mitigation, Stanton Center, road resurfacing: Annapolis City Council approved $228 million in capital projects over the next 6 years

In addition to passing next year’s $147 million operating budget Monday, the Annapolis City Council approved millions of dollars in spending on capital projects, from flood mitigation at City Dock to a new gym floor at Stanton Center and new road resurfacing around the city.
While most of the last two months were spent negotiating a balanced budget in the midst of a pandemic that has caused revenue shortfalls and uncertain budget projections, the council approved $228 million in new and ongoing capital projects over a six-year period.
More than a third of the $16 million in general fund projects going to the new public works maintenance facility on Hudson Street, which had been agreed to months ago, City Manager David Jarrell said.
Nearly all of the $6.3 million that is budgeted for the new facility will go toward construction, which is expected to be done by spring 2022. The city bought the land for the project last year for $2.2 million.
Another multimillion-dollar general fund project is a proposed adaptive boating facility at the end of Bembe Beach Road.
The city won’t spend money next fiscal year on the Chesapeake Regional Accessible Boating, or CRAB, facility. Instead, it will be paid for with $1.3 million in Project Open Space money from Anne Arundel County and a $1 million capital grant from the state. The city spent $500,000 of Project Open Space money on the project in fiscal year 2020.
The council also approved $3 million for general roadway improvements, which is a typical annual allocation to resurface about 4.5 miles of the city’s roughly 90 miles of streets each year, Jarrell said.
At Truxtun Park, the 12 tennis courts are currently under construction. Four will be completed by early July, Jarrell said. The rest won’t be completed until fall due to unforeseen site conditions. The city has budgeted $420,000 to address the higher costs associated with the project.
Hillman Garage and City Dock
Missing from the capital budget is any money for two major projects that dominated discussion before the pandemic: Hillman Garage and City Dock revitalization.
The city had initially put $1.5 million into the Capital Improvements Project for the garage, which will eventually be demolished and rebuilt, but the money was later taken out because the developers are expected to pay for design and construction, Jarrell said.
City staff is in the process of reviewing candidate proposals to rebuild and operate a new garage with a decision expected to be made this month.
As for City Dock, the full redevelopment won’t occur until the new Hillman Garage is operational. The budget does include one of the first mentions of a new funding source — the resilience financing authority — that was passed by the General Assembly last month.
In fiscal year 2023, $4 million from the financing authority will go toward City Dock redevelopment.
In the meantime, other resiliency efforts are ongoing. A flood mitigation project on Compromise Street will help prevent stormwater from back flowing into the street while also pumping stormwater into Ego Alley. The city will receive $700,000 in grants and pay $35,000 from the capital reserve for the project, which has seen an increase in cost due to tariffs and a scarcity of contractors.
Construction is expected to begin in October once the city receives a $3 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Stanton Center
Among the nearly 30 budget amendments the council discussed at its last two meetings, an amendment sponsored by Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6 was one of the few that dealt with the capital budget.
Gay’s amendment called for an additional $150,000 be used for capital improvements at the Stanton Community Center, such as a new shower room, a new gym floor and various appliances. The amendment passed unanimously.
Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3, spoke passionately on Monday night, describing the community center as “a beacon,” a place black students could go when segregated schools weren’t so welcoming.
“As Rhonda mentioned, it's been in the community forever and it's just important to preserve it over time and make it so that kids and adults continue on to use it,” Gay said.
In recent years, more than $230,000 has been spent upgrading Stanton Center in other ways, Jarrell said, such as new doors, windows, boiler and updated heating and air conditioning systems.
Eastport police substation
One project that is likely to change moving forward is a proposed satellite police and community services center in Eastport.
Currently, the facility would be located in a Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis housing unit. However, Gay said he opposes the $346,000 bond-funded project.
Gay said he supports the idea of police providing resources in the area, but not directly on public housing property, adding that he would be open to spending the bonds on a different project or amending the plan to allow the police to do their job while still preserving the community’s privacy.
Public housing residents have a “right to not want to live in a police state no matter how bad things may be perceived from the outside,” Gay said.
The city will look at alternatives, Jarrell said, such as renting a space somewhere else in the community.
Other projects
- Sidewalk construction on the southside of Cedar Park Road from Windell Avenue to Halsey Road. The city would pay $73,000 with 75% of the cost paid through Safe Routes to School grant.
- A $350,000 state grant to construct a playground at Pip Moyer Recreation Center and improve other playgrounds in the city.
- Design and construction of the West-East Expressway, part of the city’s Bicycle Master Plan, $332,000 in state grant funding. $110,000 from the capital reserve.
- Multi-space parking meter kiosks along Main Street paid for with $313,000 in bonds.
- $180,000 for a new boat ramp, ADA-compliant dock and kayak launch at Tucker Street.