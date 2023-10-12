Annapolis business owners band together to combat lack of parking downtown

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Downtown parking in Annapolis continues to pose challenges for residents, visitors and employees of shops and stores, all of whom have raised concerns about the situation. To help mitigate this, business owners have banded together.

Their most pressing concern? Not enough parking for their employees.

Last year, the city announced it was closing Noah Hillman Garage for demolition and switching to a new downtown parking operator. After about a year of construction, the new garage opened in June.

Jennifer Sowers, co-owner of Level, on West Street, and other businesses, testified before the City Council Monday night, explaining how parking has affected both patrons and employees.

Sowers first brought up her concerns last month. She told the council on Sept. 8 that her staff members struggle daily to find affordable parking options downtown for the duration of their shifts.

In an interview with the Capital in September, Sowers said that she and other business owners, including those from the Pink Crab and O’Brien’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern, are organizing the Downtown Business Owners Association, a special interest group to engage with local government.

Gotts Court, Knighton Garage and Park Place, all garages, offer monthly passes to purchase as well as discount vouchers that offer free employee parking between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sower’s group of 37 businesses is asking that the city provide a 24-hour flat parking fee of $5 for all downtown employees in every garage and a lot to allow staff to park near their workplaces.

Parking rates are cheaper the farther the garages are from the downtown area. Park Place Garage’s rates are $10 for 4-10 hours — anything over 10 hours is $22. At Knighton Garage, the daily maximum rate is $10. The daily maximum rate at Gotts Court Garage is $15.

Upon request to SP+, the current management system for those three garages, business owners can receive discount vouchers for free.

Sydney Hudspeth, a bartender at Level, said that she has an alarm set to notify her when she can move her car mid-shift to Gotts Garage. Sometimes it’s difficult to get away from the restaurant, which prevents her from getting to her car in time.

“There have been occasions that I missed my alarm, forgot to move it and I just know that by the end of the night, I will have a ticket,” she said. “It’s hard because I really like the people I work with. I’m willing to drive a long way for liking the people I work with, but it’s defeating to just not have a place to park.”

This process, which Hudspeth calls “parking hopscotch,” is one that’s familiar to Alyssa Bolel, store manager of the Pink Crab, and her employees.

Bolel said that her employees either park on the street in Eastport or use the Park Place discount vouchers. However, she said that parking at Park Place adds time to their commute and that she wants her employees to feel safe walking to their vehicles at night.

“We want to be able to park at a close by garage with the same rate,” Bolel said in an interview last week.

For its part, the city says it must account for all interested parties who want to park downtown.

“We are trying to balance the needs of a variety of constituencies including offices, retail, restaurants, residents and visitors. It is our goal to make the most of limited parking availability,” Markus Moore, director of the Annapolis Department of Transportation, said in a statement Wednesday.

The Noah Hillman Garage has a monthly pass system, Brendan Bodensteiner, marketing president for Premium Parking, said at the Transportation Committee meeting Sept. 13. Premium Parking, a separate company from SP+, operates the Noah Hillman garage.

He said that Premium Parking is looking into an employee discount system to address the concerns.

City Council’s consideration of parking issues

Business owners aren’t the only ones raising parking concerns before the City Council.

Alderwoman Eleanor Tierney, a Democrat from Ward 1, introduced a resolution Monday night to “find solutions to the complicated parking fee payment system that is discouraging the use of the parking garage.”

Tierney said there’s no need for two parking operators in Annapolis and that the payment system could be made more efficient at the Noah Hillman Garage. In March, a petition circulated among Annapolis residents complaining that the parking system is “overly cumbersome, complicated and time-consuming.”

Recent complaints include residents not being informed of when their parking time has expired and confusion over how to activate parking codes.

The resolution, which was not on the agenda and the council voted not to consider, sought to address these complaints and called for a review of the concession agreement for Noah Hillman Garage.

Tierney said that her resolution aimed to address the efficiency of the parking system at Noah Hillman, not the garage’s parking fees, which are locked in as part of a pricing agreement.

She said her resolution is unrelated to the issues raised by business owners, but was inspired by the high number of parking complaints she’s heard. Tierney said that she hopes to see the resolution on the agenda at the next council meeting.

“I just can’t believe that there are so many complaints,” she said Monday night.

Premium Parking has started to post signs explaining how to use its parking system, said Mitchelle Stephenson, a spokesperson for the city.

Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, a Democrat from Ward 4, and Alderman Ross Arnett, a Democrat from Ward 8, were among those who voted down the motion to consider Tierney’s resolution.

“Is this an emergency or is this just a continuation of an ongoing series of parking questions?” Arnett said at Monday’s meeting. “I am just uncomfortable with this.”