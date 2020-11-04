Annapolis acquires Burtis House property from Maryland after Board of Public Works approves transfer

The City of Annapolis has acquired the Capt. William H. Burtis House from the State of Maryland after the Maryland Board of Public unanimously approved the property transfer Wednesday morning.
The three-member board of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot approved the acquisition, which includes 3,500 square feet of property, and the nearby bulkhead and long pier. The city will pay $1 for the land as part of a restrictive covenant requiring the property to be used similarly to previous uses. .
Annapolis officials have said the property will play a significant factor in the city’s ongoing effort to redevelop City Dock and improve resiliency in the area.
“We are going to make the state proud with what we do with this cornerstone property. It will not only allow us to partner with the U.S. Naval Academy on our sea-level mitigation strategies but working with the National Park Service, we will be saving the oldest waterman’s home in Annapolis,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Our partnership will allow us to turn it into a key historic gateway attraction to the Chesapeake.”
Maryland Department of Natural Resources police previously occupied the building. It has been vacant since 2019 when the National Sailing Hall of Fame left the property.
The city will also take control of the Burtis Basin. A perpetual access easement for the pier and reserve parking spaces held by the Department of Natural Resources will remain in place, too. The department uses the basin for ice breakers in the winter.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Franchot praised state and local officials for finding a solution after nearly 12 months of negotiations, calling the property “a burr under the saddle."
“I didn’t think it was solvable, but you guys did it," he said.
“Thank you,” Hogan said. “It was difficult."
Asked later what Franchot meant by the phrase, Susan O’Brien, a spokesperson in the Comptroller’s office, said Franchot is excited that the property is now in the city’s hands both because of what it means in its efforts to improve resiliency but also in maintaining a historical landmark.
The property was appraised twice in May by Gary T. Westholm and George L. Peabody, according to the Board of Public Works agenda. Westholm valued the property at $1,150,000; Peabody valued it at $860,000.
The Department of General Services Office of Real Estate recommended Westholm’s assessment because it included the most relevant sales data, said Nick Cavey, Department of General Services spokesperson.