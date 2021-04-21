Maintenance workers discover bones under Church Circle in Annapolis, again

Maintenance crews completing work on Church Circle in Annapolis Wednesday found bones under the roadway, police said.
Baltimore Gas and Electric workers made the discovery near Duke of Gloucester Street around 11 a.m. and Annapolis officers are currently on the scene, police spokesperson Patti Norris said.
Norris couldn’t say how many bones were found or if they were part of a cemetery. Church Circle, however, surrounds St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, a historic site with graves dating back to the 17th century.
Members of the city Historic Preservation Division have been dispatched to the site, said Mitchelle Stephenson, city spokesperson.
It is not the first time human remains or gravesites have been found under Church Circle by utility workers digging in the area.
In 2000, the remains of three people were found when crews were digging to install new water pipes for a sprinkler system at the church.
The circle itself served as a cemetery from the time the church was founded in 1692 until a new cemetery was built between Northwest Street and College Creek in 1790. Many interments were not marked by stones, or the headstones were subsequently lost.
For years, researchers have sought the burial sites scattered throughout the city. The resting places of several well-known Annapolis figures, including Benjamin Ogle, the ninth Governor of Maryland from 1798 to 1801, who died in the city have yet to be found.
Other long-forgotten items have also been discovered, such as an ice well, a 19th-century refrigerator, on King George Street last year.
