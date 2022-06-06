Annapolis City Council votes down free transit amendment in all-day budget meeting

Buses will remain free in Anne Arundel County but not in Annapolis, after a proposal to eliminate transit fares was voted down by the City Council Monday.

The vote was 7-2 against the budget amendment, which was earmarked to cost the city $700,000. Mayor Gavin Buckley and Alderman DaJuan Gay voted for the measure.

Advertisement

After a lengthy debate — including testimony from the city’s acting transportation director supporting the idea — Buckley graciously conceded defeat, saying the fee-free plan was “not ready for prime time.”

The mayor pointed out that passengers who board a bus in Anne Arundel County and disembark in the city will continue to travel for free.

Advertisement

The seven council members who opposed free transit in Annapolis cited a variety of reasons for voting “nay,” including a decreased parking revenues while the Hillman Parking Garage is rebuilt. Others felt more studies were needed to look at why transit in the city is underused. In January, the Annapolis Transportation Board published a report urging the city to make its transit system free in an attempt to increase ridership, reduce car congestion and increase equity among residents.

Gay, a Democrat from Ward 6, continued to argue that fares are a barrier to ridership, while the mayor emphasized the positive environmental impacts of pulling cars off the road. Bus fares are currently $2 for a one way trip. Annual passes range up to $500. The city also offers free service on the Annapolis Circulator route.

The debate came several hours into a marathon council meeting convened to discuss and vote on some of the more than 40 proposed amendments to the budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1. Several revised fees were also on the agenda.

The city is expected to vote on the amended budget Friday.

Highlights of other council amendments include: