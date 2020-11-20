Annapolis City Council mulls furloughs, other cost-cutting measures amid bleak budget forecast

Annapolis city officials met Thursday to discuss possible ways to mitigate a multimillion-dollar shortfall in the city’s next budget due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a potential piggyback sales tax, furloughs, reductions to police and fire and a survey to gauge residents’ desires.
On Thursday, with the city facing a bleak financial forecast as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on its revenue streams, the council considered a range of ideas to bridge the shortfall, expected to balloon to almost $10 million in fiscal year 2022.
Some members floated the idea of instituting furloughs, while others suggested cuts to the city’s two largest departments, police and fire. Others mulled freezing pension contributions and requesting a larger PILOT, the reimbursement to Annapolis for the services it provides to the state.
During the last economic downturn in 2009, the City of Annapolis faced a budget crisis similar to the one it faces today. The City Council at the time was forced to make hard decisions, including cutting more than two dozen city staff members, recalled Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4. Finlayson. Some departments still haven’t fully rebounded more than a decade later, she said.
Regardless of their preferred strategy, all members agreed something needs to be done and fast.
“If we are going to do anything it’s got to be pretty much instantaneous because our time is running out,” said Finance Committee Chair Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8.
In addition to requesting a larger PILOT, Arnett suggested implementing a piggyback tax on the state’s 6% sales tax to help fill the city’s coffers that doest not benefit directly from business sales.
“I always thought it was a terrible shame that we’re such a source of sales revenue as an economic center in the state, and it just goes away somewhere else,” he said. But, he added, before the city seeks out new revenue streams, the council must show a willingness to cut spending or risk being forced to raise taxes.
One budget-balancing tactic universally panned Thursday was increasing property taxes. Such a highly unpopular move during an election year in which the entire council and Mayor Gavin Buckley are up for reelection could spell doom for some who intend to seek another term.
“Sorry, I’m not running on that,” Arnett said.
Proposals like furloughs or freezing union-negotiated pay raises are “band-aids,” said Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, who pointed to the more fundamental issue with the city’s budget that spending often outstrips revenue.
“It’s not all doom and gloom, but if we don’t do something we’ll be in a world of hurt,” he said.
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, agreed a tax increase shouldn’t be considered before the city addresses the rising cost of salaries and benefits growing faster than revenue. Savidge and Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, have sought cuts to police and fire departments; the two make up about 50% of the city’s annual budget. The council can’t hope to balance the budget without looking at those two departments, Savidge said.
While Savidge didn’t proffer any specific cuts that might be made, Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3, the chair of the Public Safety Committee, urged members to think about what it could mean if those departments’ budgets do get slashed.
“We can all sit around and talk about what we’re going to do about police and fire but if you’re on the other end of a gun then you want your police department,” she said.
Members made suggestions for less drastic cuts such as Gay’s to cut pay for the city’s top earners, something he had mentioned during the budget season in the spring.
Finlayson recommended surveying each ward about what residents would be comfortable with cutting and what services they couldn’t live without. The idea received mixed support from her colleagues. Gay approved of getting more community input while Pindell-Charles, did not believe her constituents would respond to a standard survey.
Latest Annapolis
Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, said she wasn’t in favor of a survey but suggested increasing the hotel tax and increasing certain fines and fees, and adding parking revenue streams such as requiring visitors who park in residential districts to pay for parking through the ParkMobile app.