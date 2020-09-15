Ego Alley at Annapolis City Dock to be closed for half a day in October for film project, federal government accepting public comments

Ego Alley at Annapolis City Dock is scheduled to be closed for half a day in October for a film project, though plans could change pending a public comment period.
The Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard released a notice of proposed rulemaking Friday announcing that Long Beach, California-based Hoonigan Industries, Inc. would be filming in Market Slip from 5 a.m. to noon on Oct. 19. And if there is inclement weather, the filming would take place at the same time frame on Oct. 20. During that time, boats would be prohibited from entering the zone unless authorized.
The zone covers all navigable waters in Spa Creek from the shoreline to shoreline within Market Slip. The announcement estimated it covered about 285 yards in length and 50 yards of width.
“The film project is being planned to coincide with the non-peak season for tourism in the area and is not being held during the weekend so that there is less impact on vessel transits in this section of the waterway,” according to the announcement.
A second proposed filming location on Spa Creek is expected to be removed from the final announcement, said Ron Houch, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capital Region. That proposed location would have included filming from Oct. 20 to 22 with an inclement weather day on Oct. 23.
The public has two weeks to submit comments through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov. Once the public comment period is over, mariners will be issues notices, Houch said. Notices will include radio broadcasts and written notices posted weekly.
The film project would include the use of barges and other marine equipment, according to the announcement. Smith Marine Towing, Inc., a Baltimore company, would be operating the marine equipment and vessels on site.
Plans for enforcement are ongoing, Houch said, but there is an expectation that Coast Guard vessels, and potentially other agencies, would be on the water to maintain safety around the zone.
Hoonigan was founded in 2011 as “a motorsport-lifestyle brand with a penchant for automotive debauchery,” according to its Facebook page.
Latest Annapolis
A request for comment from the company was not immediately returned Tuesday.