Fall Annapolis Boat Shows canceled because of safety concerns amid coronavirus pandemic

The City of Annapolis has canceled its two fall boat shows because of safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, a city spokesperson said.
Mayor Gavin Buckley, City Manager David Jarrell, Anne Arundel Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman and Alderwoman Elly Tierney made the decision, all of them agreeing that safely holding a large event during the pandemic was not feasible, said city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson.
Annapolis Boat Shows president Paul Jacobs said he wasn’t involved in the decision to cancel the shows.
“I don’t really have a comment about this at this time because the city made the decision. They made it without my knowledge,” said Paul Jacobs, Annapolis Boat Shows president. “They just were unable to resolve this health versus economy issue. They couldn’t get their heads around that.”
The two shows — United States Powerboat Show and the United States Sailboat Show scheduled for Oct. 1 - 4 and Oct. 8 - 12, respectively — are major economic drivers for the city, generating an estimated $112 million in economic activity in the Annapolis annually, according to a 2014 economic impact study.
“This was a hard call. No one wanted to have boat shows in Annapolis more than I did,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “But our first obligation is to ensure the health and safety of city residents and visitors. We take that responsibility very seriously. We will enthusiastically welcome the boat shows in future years when it is safe.”
The city would have also seen a significant influx of revenue from the events, thanks in part to rent and payment for other services paid by the owner. The city has pulled in $464,000, $447,000 and $536,000 in revenue from the three fall boat shows from fall 2017 to 2019, according to the city finance department.
This year’s revenue would have been either $385,000 in rent, or 50% of the gross receipts after state admissions and amusement taxes are deducted, whichever is greater, plus a fee of about $39,000 for city services, Stephenson said.
Jacobs had met with Kalyanaraman and other health officials Monday to discuss his plans to host a smaller show compared to previous years with stringent health and safety guidelines such as mandatory mask use and temperature checks, fewer vendors and other measures. He had also planned to limit the number of daily attendees to 6,000. By comparison, about 14,000 people attended one of the shows on Saturday last year, Jacobs said.
“We’ve worked very hard to do everything they asked us to do and then they shut us down,” Jacobs said.
Despite Jacobs’ efforts, concerns remained about enforcement of those rules as well as questions of how the city would manage the influx of visitors into the downtown area once the shows ended in the early evening.
“It is a blow to the city and will be additional stress on local businesses,” Jarrell said. “But we can’t be the epicenter of a COVID-19 outbreak. It’s that simple.”
The city’s spring boat show, usually held in April, was also canceled earlier this year due to coronavirus concerns. The city hopes to host both events in 2021.
Latest Annapolis
This story will be updated.