Annapolis honors 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre with ‘Black Wall Street Day’

In the early 1900s, the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was known as “Black Wall Street,” one of the most successful Black business districts in the nation.
On the last day of May in 1921, police arrested a young Black man named Dick Rowland following conflicting reports of an interaction he had with a white woman in an elevator. The following morning on June 1, mobs of white rioters looted and burned more than 35 square blocks of the district, attacking on the ground and from private aircraft.
A century later, Annapolis hosted a “Black Wall Street Day” in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of what became known as the Tulsa Race Massacre.
According to accounts from the period, more than 800 people were admitted to hospitals and more than three dozen were confirmed dead, 26 Black and 13 white. Historians now believe more than 300 people may have died after the discovery of mass graves in the Tulsa area, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum. Though the exact fatality count may never be known.
The remembrance event, delayed by two weeks because of weather, was organized by the offices of Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. It included speakers who talked about racial violence and restorative justice. Displays by Black-owned businesses in Annapolis, as well as artists and musicians, were also in attendance.
Adetola Ajayi, Buckley’s Black community liaison, organized the commemoration. Ajayi said he learned about the massacre by doing his own research while attending Morgan State University. The historical record shocked him.
“I couldn’t believe it that it actually happened,” he said. “It is something that I would think would be talked about in schools. It was disheartening to find out it’s been hidden from history.”
As many as 6,000 Black residents were interned for days after the massacre. None of the people responsible were ever prosecuted or punished for their actions.
An estimated 1,256 homes, along with churches, schools, businesses, a hospital and a library in the Greenwood District were destroyed.
When the smoke cleared, the dubious charges against Rowland were dropped.
The thriving Black neighborhood never fully recovered.
Speakers included Annapolis civil rights leader Carl Snowden and Harold “Mo” Lloyd III.
They drew comparisons to similar acts of racial violence that have taken place in Annapolis.
The event was held at The People’s Park, the former location of the Old Fourth Ward, a majority Black section of the city that was eventually leveled during urban renewal. Hundreds of mostly Black families were forced to move elsewhere.
Harold “Mo” Lloyd III is a descendant of some of those displaced residents.
The Old Fourth Ward is the city’s own Black Wall Street. And even though Tulsa lies more than a thousand miles away, there is a historical connection to Annapolis, he said. That connection motivates him.
“As a descendant of one of the families who was moved out of this area there is always a fire inside of me, a fire that always keeps me fighting, a fire that always makes sure that I never close my mouth when I see any wrongdoings,” Lloyd said. “Because I have a moral obligation to ensure that each and every one of us gets some type of equality.”
The event comes a week before another notable event honoring Black history. On Friday and Saturday, the city will host a Juneteenth celebration with an awards ceremony, parade and music festival to mark the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
A resolution to designate every May 30 in Annapolis as Black Wall Street Day will be introduced soon, Ajayi said.
Black-owned businesses dotted the strip of Calvert Street, facing what would have been the fronts of former Black businesses and homes more than half a century ago.
Business owner Akil Leggett had a similar awakening to the massacre as Ajayi did — while attending the University of Maryland. His curiosity was aided in part by his father, the Annapolis lobbyist and historian Vince Leggett.
“Here we stand in the same area where there once was a Black Wall Street here in Annapolis,” said Leggett, who owns Insiderz The Brand, a clothing company, and BayBoy Supply, which sells personal protective equipment. “It’s all come full circle.”
Another business owner, Leah Campbell, who runs the clothing company, Pray Over Everything, said the event was a chance to teach others about a lesser-known piece of history that Campbell herself had just discovered.
“I didn’t learn about Tulsa until now,” Campbell said. “It’s sad to say but I mean, I know I’m not the only one.”