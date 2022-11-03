State awards more than $3 million for Anne Arundel bike trails and pedestrian paths

Anne Arundel County biking enthusiasts are celebrating a banner cycle of state grant funding for upgrading, extending and improving bike trails.

Late last month, the Maryland Department of Transportation announced $35.6 million in combined state and federal funding for 53 bike and pedestrian projects. A significant chunk of the money is earmarked for projects in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, most notably, $2 million for extending the Poplar Trail from Taylor Avenue to Calvert Street.

Advertisement

“This was a record year for the city of Annapolis,” said Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (Bike AAA), a nonprofit advocacy group. A resident of Severna Park, Korin also serves on the Anne Arundel County Bicycle Advisory Commission. Bike AAA assisted both the city and county with applications, Korin said.

The county did not score record funding, but hauling in nearly $1.4 million for biking and pedestrian projects was “pretty good for us,” said Tanya Asman, a bicycle and pedestrian planner for the county.

Advertisement

Gov. Larry Hogan’s office announced the grants, which pull from three pots of money: the federally backed Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails programs and the state-funded Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program, named for a Catonsville cycling advocate who died of cancer in 2019.

The Poplar Trail extension grant marks the first time the city of Annapolis has received Transportation Alternatives Program funding and will help bring to fruition a project that Democratic Mayor Gavin Buckley has been talking about since being elected in 2017.

“In Annapolis, we have a number of bicycle and pedestrian trails, but many are not connected, which can make bicycle commuting or walking the kids to school a real challenge,” Buckley said in a statement announcing the $2 million TAP grant and a Kim Lamphier grant for design work on a College Creek boardwalk.

His vision to is ultimately extend Poplar Trail west to Waterworks Park, the 600-acre woodland that surrounds a former reservoir. Although there is broad enthusiasm for the project, bikers and city planners use slightly different names for the bikeway. Buckley calls it the “WEE,” short for West East Express, which is the name included on the state grant paperwork. Korin calls it the Poplar Trail Extension.

A map of the West East Express, or WEE, a proposed bike trail that would connect downtown to Waterworks Park composed of the Inner WEE (red), Poplar Trail (lime green), Outer WEE (blue), South Shore bike path (magenta). (city of Annapolis)

“People seem to like it,” said Eric Leshinsky, chief of comprehensive planning for the city, said of the mayor’s onomatopoeic name for the trail. Much of the design work on both sides of Poplar Trail, known as the Outer WEE and the Inner WEE, has already been completed, but that doesn’t mean construction can get underway tomorrow. Once a contract for the TAP grant is signed, municipalities or organizations that applied have two years to send the project out for bids, Leshinsky said.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

It’s unlikely that the extension will be finished before Buckley completes his second four-year term in 2024. But the grants do allow for “pop-up” construction, Leshinsky said, which means that some sections could begin ahead of others. Some of the money will also pay to widen the existing Poplar Trail (which was built along a former railroad bed in the 1990s) to allow for two-way traffic between Taylor Avenue and Admiral Drive.

Advertisement

The Inner WEE extension of the Poplar Trail would will include just under a half-mile of a shared service road behind the new hotel under construction at Park Place. The bike trail would be sectioned off from the service road, but other parts of the trail would be shared by cars and bikers. At Taylor Avenue, the Inner WEE will connect with the Poplar Trail in front of the Annapolis Police Station.

The Outer WEE will eventually connect the Poplar Trail with Waterworks Park, where The Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts a mountain bike advocacy group has already built a network of unpaved trails. Dave Beugelmans, the group’s vice president, said it is possible to bike to the park now, but the route is “dangerous and unpleasant.”

“Our members will be very happy to have a way to bike to Waterworks Park,” Beugelmans said. “There is definitely demand for it.”

What’s unique about all these bike trail grants, Korin said, is the partnerships between the cycling groups, county government and city officials that streamline applications and speed up construction.

“It’s a team sport,” Korin said of the process. “There is a record amount of trail construction underway in Anne Arundel County.”

Following are the five other Anne Arundel County projects that received funding through the three grant programs.