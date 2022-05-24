Annapolis City Council expands outdoor dining, allows restaurants to lease parking spaces

An exterior view of Chick & Ruth's Delly on Main Street in Annapolis Tue., Aug. 10, 2021. New legislation approved by Annapolis City Council Monday allows restaurants to lease parking spaces from the city and expand outdoor dining. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Al fresco dining will expand in Annapolis this weekend thanks to a fast-tracked ordinance that allows restaurants to lease city-owned parking spaces.

City Council approved the leasing procedures at a council meeting Monday night after a lengthy and at times belligerent discussion. The new ordinance, O-16-22, restores privileges that many restaurants enjoyed during the pandemic for free, but will now require businesses to reimburse the city for lost parking revenues, pay a facility surcharge and comply with various other approval measures.

The program allowing restaurants to set up tables in parking spaces, known as “parklets,” is distinct from legislation passed in April that extended outdoor dining in parking lots — another pandemic pivot that has proven popular — until the end of October.

Mayor Gavin Buckley urged the council to adopt the “parklet” measure quickly so that four restaurants ready to sign leases could accommodate more diners during Commissioning Week.

“It’s the busiest weekend of the season,” Buckley said. “They would like to be able to do that tomorrow.”

But two aldermen accused the mayor of rushing the process and expressed concern about giving the city employees the authority to approve the leases, rather than making each applicant come before council. Alderman DaJuan Gay, a Democrat from Ward 6, pointed out that the Annapolis Office of Law neglected to share the lease template with council members before the meeting, prompting the mayor to declare a recess while staff made photocopies of the 20-page document.

Once called back into session, Alderman Ross Arnett, a Ward 8 Democrat, asked more than a dozen questions, some of them rhetorical, about leasing the parking spots and the process set up by city staffers and council’s rules committee.

“Any restaurant can come in and automatically be approved,” Arnett said. “This is letting the genie out of the bottle.”

Other council members supported the program, which the council had previously approved in concept and city staff spent months codifying.

“The applicants will go through a pretty thorough vetting,” said Ellie Tierney, a Ward 1 Democrat, who read the steps aloud from the city’s website.

Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, a Democrat representing Ward 3, noted that the lease requires restaurants to install safety barriers and hold appropriate insurance policies, requirements that she felt would weed out lackadaisical applicants. “I’m comfortable with it,” she said.

Rates for renting for “parklets” begin at $16.60 and max out at $50 a day for parking spaces on Main Street.

The measure passed unanimously after the council suspended the rules to pass the bill during the same meeting it was introduced. Arnett requested that council receive updates when leases are signed, and for what rates. City Manager David Jarrell agreed to that request.