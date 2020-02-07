The Annapolis Planning Commission recommended a bill intended to increase affordable housing stock in the city be returned to the City Council for revisions after a lengthy public hearing Thursday night revealed major perceived flaws in the legislation.
The bill is O-39-19, which aims to allow accessory dwelling units or ADUs — known by many less formal names such as “granny flats” or “in-law suites” — on properties in zones where detached single-family homes reside. It would let property owners convert such structures to ADUs so long as they lived on the property, followed permitting requirements and were within a certain size, among other restrictions.
Commission members said that while the bill is well-intentioned, it would mean a fundamental change in the city’s zoning code and could cause unintended consequences raised by residents and others, such as turning single-family residential zones into multi-family zones. The commissioners voted 6-0 to send the bill back to the City Council, recommending that the commission could not advise the adoption of the bill as currently written. One member, George Matthews, was absent.
After nearly two hours of public comment, Planning Commission Chairman Robert Waldman said the intentions of the bill are “laudable” but the “legislation is quite flawed.”
One of the legislation’s co-sponsors, Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 8, attended the meeting Thursday. Gay said he will consider the feedback provided by the public and the commission and work with the city to make appropriate changes to the bill. He has no intention of killing the bill.
“We will take all the comments tonight into consideration,” he said. “We will go back with an amendment and come back with a bill that will be detailed and prepared to pass. ... We will go back to the drawing board to get this done.”
Commission member Diane Butler recommended the bill include rent control restrictions to ensure rent prices remain reasonable. And she floated a tax credit for homeowners who choose to rent out their unit.
“We are becoming more and more a city of those who have wealth and those who do not," Waldman said. "There is still a middle and how do we nourish that?”
Gay sat in the back of the City Hall chambers during the meeting and was the last to speak after nearly two hours of discussion. He said his amendments will address the maximum size allowed for ADUs, as well as zoning issues raised my residents and parking restrictions, among others. Currently, the bill requires a parking space for each ADU that’s built.
“I too, if I owned a house or if I could own a house, I would be a little concerned if a hundred units were being built in my backyard," he said. "I don’t think that’s the case here. But just for the ones that would be built, we want to make sure they are up to code.”
Almost all of those who spoke during the hearing were Eastport residents. They testified on the problems they see with the bill, citing a lack of detail and analysis regarding how it would impact housing density, adequate public facilities and parking.
Eastport resident Bill Reichhardt, chairman of the planning committee for the Eastport Civic Association, called on the city to study how additional ADUs would impact the city’s infrastructure, and include the community in the discussion.
When property owners spend money to build ADUs, they want a return on their investment and likely won’t offer affordable housing, said Joyce Roper, a realtor with 20 years of experience.
“I understand the real goal of this legislation would be to give more affordable housing in the city. I have to tell you, I don’t give it a chance that this would happen. When people go to build an accessory structure, they have no idea how much money they are getting into,” Roper said. They are not going to then rent as a do-good charitable position.”
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, a fellow co-sponsor on the bill with Gay and Alderman Marc Rodriguez, D-Ward 5, said while there is a need to increase affordable housing stock, he was eager to hear feedback from the public on how to make the bill better.
“This is a starting point,” Savidge said.