Annapolis City Council votes down property tax rate decrease; removes COLA delay after unions reject proposal

The Annapolis City Council voted against lowering the city’s real property rate Monday to prevent an increase in residents’ tax bill next year, one of a raft of amendments it considered for the budget set to take effect July 1.
The council also turned down a proposal to delay a cost-of-living raise for city employees after all four unions representing them refused a plan that would have saved the city nearly $700,000, approving an amendment to include the raises in the budget.
Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, introduced the amendment to lower the real property tax rate to the constant yield rate of $0.7165 per $100 of assessed value. It failed, 3-to-5. Paone and Aldermen Rob Savidge and Ross Arnett, were yes votes. Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles was absent.
The city will keep its property tax rate flat, a move that will result in higher tax bills next year for some homeowners because property values will increase by 3% as part of a three-year phase-in required by law. The higher taxes would result in an estimated $1.5 million in additional revenue for the city.
While defending his amendment, Paone said he would not vote for a tax increase of any kind, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This shows the taxpayer that we care about them,” he said.
Mayor Gavin Buckley introduced a $147 million budget in April, mixing cuts in spending with the use of available funds to make up an estimated $6 million shortfall between total revenue and expenditures for the 2021 fiscal year. At deadline, it was not clear if the council would take a final vote on the budget Monday night.
City Manager David Jarrell laid out the impact the higher taxes bills would have on residents. For example, a house worth $250,000 would pay an additional $55 per year. Homes worth $500,000 would pay an extra $110, annually.
Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, a staunch labor advocate, said reducing revenue by $1.5 million to keep the tax burden level would lead to an elimination of services.
Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, said the additional revenue generated by the increased property values is one of the few stable revenue streams moving forward. “We have to show the public by taking this revenue that we are doing our part in cutting expenses."
The amendment that removes the cost-of-living raise deferral also increases turnover allowance to more than $1 million spread across several departments. The idea is to leave open vacant positions to save money from unpaid salaries.
A consequence of this plan is the possible reduction in city services, Jarrel said. He used the example of the public works department which would see several critical public works positions left open, affecting services like filling potholes, right of way maintenance and sidewalk repairs.
Six of the amendments were sponsored by Savidge, D-Ward 7, who has been one of the loudest voices on the council warning that the city could be in deeper financial distress next year if steps aren’t taken to reduce expenditures this year.
Two of Savidge’s amendments passed. One adds turnover allowance in the police department, public works and transportation. Savidge also withdrew two amendments — that would’ve instituted furloughs and delayed pay increases — and two others were voted down.
The council was also expected to discuss a supplemental appropriations bill that includes more $6.4 million from the federal government and Anne Arundel County.
The lion’s share is $4.2 million transportation grant from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which Congress passed in the wake of the pandemic. The money can be used to pay for the city’s transportation operating costs.
Another $2 million is from Anne Arundel County and accounts for roughly half of what the city expects to receive from the $101 million the county received in CARES Act funding. This portion is for the fiscal 2020 year, which ends June 30. The money — which must be spent on costs related to the coronavirus pandemic — will go to hazard pay, recovery zone equipment and operations, personal protective equipment and other items, Arnett said.
Other business
The council suspended the rules to pass a number of bills, including one that extends until July 11 the current state of emergency declared in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The council approved a resolution to memorialize the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer last month, which has led to nationwide protests, including several in Annapolis.
This story will be updated.