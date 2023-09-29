Annapolis City Council passes resolution to allow public access to Wells Cove

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Wells Cove looking north towards Spa Creek. from A judge has issued a ruling in the ongoing Wells Cove water access dispute and has granted the public access to the water. Wells Cove (Spa Creek) public water access is located between 1006 and 1008 Boucher Avenue in Annapolis. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

The Annapolis City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night that reinforces a court decision granting the public access to the water at Wells Cove in Eastport.

The resolution, introduced by Alderman Rob Savidge of Ward 7 and cosponsored by Alderman Ross Arnett of Ward 8 — both of whom are Democrats ― is consistent with Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth S. Morris’ March ruling that granted the public access to the cove off Boucher Avenue in Eastport.

“I am happy that we have passed the resolution, that we are standing up to protect the public’s right to access the water,” Savidge said. “I think that it’s important that the public knows that they have the right to access this water.”

“The court has established there is a public easement,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement Thursday. “We will look at what we can do to facilitate public access while staying within the boundaries of the law, bearing in mind that this remains under litigation.”

The resolution passed Tuesday orders the city manager to add a sign at the entrance to the cove informing the public that it is a public water access point. It would also order the city manager to direct the harbor master to prohibit boats or other impediments to public access at Wells Cove.

“I am grateful that the resolution passed, and the council passed it unanimously,” said Jessica Pachler, an Eastport resident and a plaintiff in two lawsuits seeking water access for the public. “Public water access is a really important right that the public has and anywhere it’s available in the city, it should be protected.”

In 1986, the city passed a resolution that imposed conditions and restrictions on the developers of Blue Heron Cove condominiums that would grant ownership of the property to Blue Heron. The council required that a path be built so the public would have access to the open space and waterfront areas at the headwaters of Wells Cove. Despite this, no formal agreement was made then guaranteeing public access to the cove and the pathway.

In February 2021, Annapolis attorney Joe Donahue filed a lawsuit in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on behalf of Eastport residents Jessica Pachler and Karen Jennings in an effort to correct this. The suit was dismissed in September of that year by a circuit court judge who found it did not meet legal standards.

The city reached an easement agreement with the condominium community in August 2021, allowing the public to use the walking path to the cove from dawn to dusk. The easement, however, did not allow the public to access the water. As a result, Pachler and Jennings filed a second suit in October, again seeking access. In March of this year, Judge Morris ruled in their favor, finding that the agreement between the city and Blue Heron was illegal.

C. Edward Hartman, the attorney representing Blue Heron Cove Condominium Association Inc., requested an emergency stay of Morris’ order, which was denied in April.

Earlier this month, Hartman said his clients continue to maintain that the Eastport residents do not have standing to sue the city, and believe the judge incorrectly interpreted maritime laws about water access, known as riparian rights.

Hartman and his clients filed to appeal Morris’ ruling in April, challenging the Eastport residents’ standing to sue. He is also seeking clarification on other issues, such as how involved the city will be with the water access point in the future, and what will happen to structures, including docks, that were built after the land plat, or map, for the condominiums was recorded in 1992. The litigation is ongoing.

Under the new resolution, the city is directed to revoke or remove any impediments or approved permits for docks, piers, pilings, boats or other impediments.

Hartman said that this would be a “serious impairment” of property rights as his clients own permits for the boat slips and piers in Wells Cove.

During discussion of the resolution, Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, a Democrat from Ward 5, asked the city attorney what the legal consequences might be should the council decide to approve the resolution.

The city attorney declined to comment.

In the near term, the city is looking at putting up signs that will indicate the public has the right to access the water and convening city staff to determine next steps, said Mitchelle Stephenson, spokesperson for the city.