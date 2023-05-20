Annapolis historians, Black leaders rethink legacy of ‘Roots’ author Alex Haley after controversial discovery

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Local historians and Black leaders are reexamining the legacy of Alex Haley after a new book revealed discrepancies in an interview the author published with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965.

While Haley has faced plagiarism lawsuits, including one that was successful, over his popular book, “Roots: The Saga of an American Family,” in which he details his ancestor’s journey from The Gambia to Annapolis during the slave trade, a recent finding by author Jonathan Eig further calls into question Haley’s journalistic integrity.

As Eig was researching his new biography on King at the Duke University Archives, he discovered a transcript of an interview Haley had conducted with King in 1965, the Washington Post reported last week. In it, Eig saw notable differences between the transcript and the Playboy magazine article that came from it.

The transcript of the interview, which Eig published in his book, “King: A Life,” shows King being asked about Malcolm X and, separately, “Negro extremists who advocate armed violence and sabotage.” In response to the latter, King said, “Fiery demagogic oratory in the Black ghettos urging Negroes to arm themselves and prepare to engage in violence can achieve nothing but negative results,” according to the book published this month. In the final version of the interview published in the January 1965 issue of Playboy, according to Haley’s website, the criticism was included in King’s answer to a question about how he felt about Malcolm X.

Haley would go on to great success thanks to his first book, “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” and the wildly popular television adaptation of “Roots” in 1977.

For local historians and leaders, the discovery continues to complicate the legacy of an already complicated man.

“It absolutely will have an impact on the interpretation of Alex Haley’s work. There’s no question about that,” said Carl Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County. “For years there were those who thought that Malcolm and Martin were on opposite sides of the political ideology bar, and, in fact, they were much closer.”

Snowden, who met Haley in Annapolis before his death in 1992, viewed the discrepancy between the transcript and the published interview as more impactful than his plagiarism cases.

“No single two individuals in my lifetime have had more of an impact on me and my career than Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.,” Snowden said. “To know that Martin Luther King Jr. did not call Malcolm a demagogue and criticize him and all of that, but likely said some very warm things about him really does change my view of both men and give you a different interpretation of history.”

Historians understand “Roots” to be historical fiction and Haley has said as much. However, falsifying a direct interview is more harmful and the ripple effects are significant, said Annapolis author and historian Robert Worden.

“It’s a problem,” said Worden, who is a member of the Annapolis Heritage Commission. “It’s important to get back in the archives and see what was really said behind the scenes.”

This is far from the first time King has been misquoted, Worden said, whose office at the Library of Congress worked on a project verifying quotes for a new building for the National Institutes of Health. During his team’s research, they found most of the quotes they were given were traceable back to the speaker, but the quote they were asked to verify from King was not.

“We finally got back to the MLK Archive in Atlanta and said, ‘What do you guys think about this?’ and they said, ‘It’s bogus,’” Worden said. “There’s a lot of stuff out there that’s not right and the higher profile you have like King or anyone else it gets twisted around.”

It’s fortunate the discovery was made, Snowden said, as historians and scholars can now have a more nuanced and accurate understanding of the relationship between arguably the two most influential Black leaders in American history. As he continues to read Eig’s book, Snowden said he’s gaining a new perspective on the two men.

“Both Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., if alive today, could look back and take great joy that, if it had not been for them, there would be no Gov. Wes Moore. There would be no Speaker Adrienne Jones,” Snowden said, referring to the first Black governor of Maryland and first Black woman elected Maryland House Speaker. “The historical breakthrough that we see here in Maryland can be directly tied to these two men and that’s why this revelation is so damning. Future generations need to know exactly what the relationship between these two men was.”

Worden agreed it’s important to incorporate this new information into our understanding of these figures.

“They kind of played off of each other and evidently knew what they were doing, the end result of what they were seeking was not all that different, the means were different and what they said was different, but they were heading in the same direction,” Worden said.

However, Snowden said it’s important to remember that Haley isn’t alive today to defend himself and there are multiple people involved in the publishing of any given article. Presumably editors had a hand in how the article appeared, as well as Haley.

“We will never know why he chose to do that,” Snowden said. “We don’t know whether or not at that time he was complying to a wish from an editor, whether he did it on his own, whether he was required to do it. We just don’t know.”

One group of people who are not swayed by the discovery is Haley’s family, said his nephew, Chris Haley.

“Our family’s opinion of our uncle and his research and his accomplishments and what his work and mission have meant to the legacy and pride of African American history and the endurance of those enslaved to survive and be commemorated today has not changed one bit,” Haley said.

Chris Haley is also a historian as well as a writer and actor. He is the supervising research archivist for the Study of Legacy of Slavery in Maryland at the Maryland Archives in Annapolis. Currently on display at the archives is an exhibit on Alex Haley’s relationship with Phebe Robinson Jacobsen, an archivist who was instrumental in Haley’s work on “Roots.”

“What he did is excite and empower millions of African Americans and people of all backgrounds to research their family history and to be proud of their background,” Haley said.

Snowden agrees that the impact of Haley’s work should still be considered greater than any error, intentional or unintentional, Haley made in his work.

“The work that Alex Haley has done really transcends this particular quotation,” Snowden said. “I think when one looks at Alex Haley, for example, you have to look at his entire life, not this one misstep.”

This article was also written more than a decade before Haley received mainstream acclaim for “Roots.”

“I think it would be inappropriate to freeze him at that moment because we have to see the bigger picture,” Snowden said. “When Alex Haley died, he was not the same Alex Haley of ‘63 and ‘64. He had grown.”

This will likely not be the last time a discovery like this is made, Snowden and Worden said, as historians continue to research complex and influential historical figures.

Snowden recalled something he once heard Haley say at City Dock, which is now the site of a statue of the author reading to children: “Find the good, and praise it.” Perhaps it’s something he would advise his readers to do now.