Annapolis to inaugurate ‘Alex Haley Day’ for ‘Roots’ author’s 100th birthday

Haley was born Aug. 11, 1921, in Ithaca, New York. After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard for two decades, he began a career in journalism which led him to interview Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Miles Davis, Muhammad Ali and other notable figures of the era. In 1965, Haley ghost-wrote “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” which to this day is celebrated as one of the most important works of nonfiction ever.