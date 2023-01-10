Anne Arundel community leaders weigh in on Annapolis affordable housing proposal

Mayor Gavin Buckley called it, “Celebrity Night,” a nod to the civic leaders in Anne Arundel County with a vested interest in Annapolis zoning policy.

A County Council member, a schoolboard member, a former city alderman, a prominent clergyman and leaders of two civic associations were among the two dozen people who spoke at the Annapolis City Council meeting Monday night, with the majority voicing support for a proposed zoning change that would make it easier to build new homes and apartments in Annapolis if the buyers and tenants are restricted to “workforce” incomes no higher than the area median income average (AMI) of $116,000 for a family of four.

This marks the second meeting in a row that the council has held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance, known as O-40-22. While the December meeting drew mostly rank-and-file residents concerned about multi-family units being build in residential neighborhoods, Monday’s meeting brought out more community leaders.

“It’s celebrity night,” Mayor Gavin Buckley quipped, after Anne Arundel County Board of Education president Joanna Bache Tobin and County Council member Lisa Rodvien delivered testimony supporting the bill.

Tobin, a school librarian and a teacher all said the bill’s passage was vital for students, staff and teachers. Data indicates that housing instability negatively effects student performance, Tobin said. Likewise, she and the other educators said there’s good evidence that communities benefit when teachers and staff live in close proximity to their schools, and given that starting teachers and many support staffers making $50,000 or less, few can afford to live in Annapolis.

“Having access to affordable housing will help educators to feel they have the financial stability to remain in education,” said Christina Corona, a 21-year veteran of the school system who said Anne Arundel has a teacher-retention crisis. “Not being able to recruit and retain educators is putting significant stressors on those of us in the school system,” Corona said. “This also impacts our students.”

Rodvien, who represents Annapolis on the County Council, said her recent search turned up just nine units for rent that are priced below $1,500. Yet data shows that 10% of the county’s population is either receiving housing assistance or on a waiting list. She cautioned that Annapolis area has many more service and hospitality jobs than it has housing for people who make those wages.

“We’ve got problems,” Rodvien said. “This bill is a really good way to shake things up.”

Celebrity night continued, Buckley said, with opposition to the bill from former City Council member John Hammond, who considered himself so well known he declined to give his name and address as requested before speaking. Hammond, who served as he county’s budget officer for decades, encouraged council members to instead focus on approving affordable housing apartment complexes and decried the proposed zoning change as “taking a sledgehammer to drive a nail.”

John Hammond, a former acting county executive, spoke against a bill that would allow more permissive zoning for workforce housing projects in Annapolis. (By Joshua McKerrow - The Capital, Capital Gazette)

Other opposition came from the Eastport Civic Association, represented by attorney Bill Reichardt, who serves as the group’s president. In lengthy written testimony submitted before the meeting, the ECA protested that the ordinance, “fundamentally changes the character of nearly all Annapolis neighborhoods” by allowing apartment buildings in the “R1″ zoning district, which is currently restricted to single family homes. Reichardt also criticized the bill for not requiring “targeted workforce groups” such as “teachers, police officers and firefighters,” to be given priority.

“This ordinance can be fixed, but as drafted, it must fail,” Reichardt said.

Ted Shiels, an architect who runs the Instagram account @MissingMiddleAnnapolis, used his three minutes to point out that many existing “checks and balances” in the City Code still make apartment buildings illegal on most R1-zoned lots. For example, because all the city’s required setback codes would still apply–such as provisions requiring multi-family units further from the property lines than single family homes–the average 5,000-square-foot lot could only accommodate a duplex, at most,

Advertisement

“You would not be allowed to build four to six units on any given lot,” Shiels said.

Some opponents of the bill have also worried that the public and city planners would have little input over future workforce housing projects if the bill passed. Shiels said that’s not true, and pointed out that most projects would still trigger a review. For example, someone who wanted to tear down a home and construct a new multi-family building would need approval from the planning commission if the new building was at least 20% larger than the former one.

Lisa Wilson, a member of Greater Parole Community Association, was the only speaker who took a mixed stance on the bill.

“We need this,” Wilson said, of the push for more workforce housing. But she’s concerned that most land still available for development is in Parole, where construction abounds across the county line. She had concerns about how additional housing on the Annapolis side would negatively impact traffic and infrastructure in Parole. “We are not opposed to it, we just want some tweaks,” Wilson said.

The bill next heads to two council committees, where aldermen will have a chance to discuss it further and submit admits. The Housing and Human Welfare Committee next meets on Monday. The city’s Rules and City Government Committee next meets on Feb. 3. Given that schedule, the ordinance will likely not come back to council for a final vote until March at the earliest.