Annapolis website, other services launched to help visitors plan downtown trips while Hillman Garage is rebuilt

Starting later this month the 425-space garage will be torn down by Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Partners, a group of private companies contracted with the city to rebuild the garage and later redevelop City Dock. Under the $63 million deal, AMRP would pay the city around $20 million to $25 million. In exchange, it will control the garage and surrounding parking spots for 30 years and collect all of its revenues, some of which would be disbursed to the city on an annual basis. In a second phase, the City Dock area would be redeveloped to include green space and climate resilience infrastructure.