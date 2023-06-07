Anne Arundel Women Giving Together announces $164,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Since 2006, Anne Arundel Women Giving Together has sought to improve the quality of life for women and families in Anne Arundel County by providing grants to local nonprofit organizations.

This year, thanks to contributions from its more than 280 members, the organization was able to award grants to several nonprofits throughout Anne Arundel County totaling $164,305, the largest amount since its founding.

Since its beginning, Anne Arundel Women Giving Together has awarded 130 grants to 52 nonprofits amounting to over $1.7 million.

In a news release, the organization’s president, Susan Cook, expressed joy at being able to help local nonprofits.

“We have worked hard over the last few years to simplify our grant application — and entire grants process — to encourage a wider range of nonprofits to apply for support,” she said. “We very much look forward to partnering with these amazing nonprofits as the year goes forward.”

Among the recipients this year was Harvest Resources, which provides free meals and resources to Anne Arundel County residents working toward self-sufficiency and addiction recovery.

Harvest Resources was awarded $25,000, the most the organization has ever received, said Executive Director Stephanie Evans. She took over running Harvest Resources after being the outreach director for Arundel Christian Church for 11 years. Harvest Resources will continue to use office space at the church until later this year.

Evans said the financial support comes at a perfect time because allotments of federal nutrition benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which were raised because of COVID-19, returned to pre-pandemic levels in March this year. Contributions like these provide much-needed funds to assist organizations in the community.

“We are very excited to be a recipient this year, it’s the largest grant we’ve gotten since we’ve been on our own,” Evans said, adding that while the organization receives food items from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, more expensive things like shampoo and detergent require additional funding.

Anne Arundel Women Giving Together tries to touch a variety of needs within the community, such as development and education of children and youth; prevention and treatment of violence and abuse; mental health and family support; prevention of homelessness; promotion of affordable housing; reduction of food insecurity; and promotion of child and adult literacy.

Start The Adventure In Reading, or STAIR, a nonprofit that seeks to improve literacy among children, received $25,000.

The program matches volunteer tutors with second-graders striving to improve their reading skills and provides one-on-one reading intervention in a supportive environment.

The new funding will ensure all students in the program get new books to take home, said Jo Ann Mattson, STAIR executive director.

“At the end of the program they all have about 25 books for their personal library,” Mattson said.

Mattson filled a similar role at Light House in Annapolis where she learned how important the connection was between literacy and homelessness.

“I saw over and over again how functional illiteracy affected peoples’ lives and often led to addiction, homelessness, broken families, incarceration,” she said. “At the Light House we do support people and provide housing for them but we [STAIR] try to prevent homelessness from happening entirely.”

The STAIR program was started in New Orleans in the mid-1980′s and has operated in the Annapolis area for almost 17 years. It matches students with volunteers who work together for 2½hours every week. While the main age group is second-graders Mattson said the organization has expanded to help third-, fourth- and fifth-graders, since the pandemic has set so many students back academically.

“The program is so important because studies show that up until second grade students learn to read but beyond second grade they read to learn, so that’s where kids can really start to fall behind and not catch up,” Mattson said. “If kids can’t read, they can’t really be successful in any of their subjects and a lot of times they get discouraged, ashamed and begin to drop out.”

Other organizations that received grant money this year were:

Anne Arundel County Literacy Council, Inc. — $6,000

Funding for free tutoring programs for low-income residents.

Child Resource Connect (formerly Prince George’s Child Resource Center) — $25,000

Funding to support Anne Arundel child care services.

Community Alliance of South County — $13,300

Supports a weeklong summer overnight camp for children,

Evolve KidsCare — $15,000

Provides child care for parents recovering from substance abuse.

Maryland Latinos Unidos — $25,000

Supports maternal health.

Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County, Inc. — $25,000

Funds will be used to hire a new executive director.