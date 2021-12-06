Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade ready to set sail again in Annapolis this weekend

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, a longtime Annapolis holiday favorite, will return from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
As the yacht club’s website describes it: “Every year on the second Saturday in December … boats suddenly appear out of the cold winter night illuminated with thousands of colored lights and crewed by jolly revelers.”
The parade, which takes place in the Annapolis Harbor and Spa Creek, was first organized in the late 1970s. It grew slowly each year, and in 1983 the yacht club formalized the parade.
Tom Stalder and Trudy Miller Stalder are co-chairs of the event and are hoping for good weather this year. Stalder has been involved in the parade since 1987 and Miller Stalder for more than 20 years. She became co-chair three years ago.
Stalder said they have more boats and sponsors than in years past and the interest in the parade has become overwhelming for the couple. Forty-one boats signed up for this year’s parade.
“We meet monthly and it is a [year’s] worth of planning to put this together,” Miller Stalder said. “October and November are pressure months with the push to the parade.”
Last year, they planned until late October. Then it was decided the parade couldn’t happen because of the ongoing pandemic. She said it was a difficult decision, but one they had to make.
Miller Stalder said she felt great when she found out this year’s parade would take place.
“We started planning [in] January and we just hoped this pandemic would be slowed down enough for us to have this parade,” she said. “People are just more excited to get out this year to have fun.”
The couple splits responsibilities when it comes to planning. Stalder takes care of all the on-the-water things, including permits and having the Coast Guard shut down the harbor. Miller Stalder oversees sponsorships, public relations and more.
“There [are] a lot of dangers out there, with the cold water, backlights from the city and lights on the [boats,]” Stalder said. “It is a challenging task for skippers and we have a mandatory meeting for them to attend.”
Many of the boat owners have been telling Stalder they are excited to get out on the water for the parade. He calls the parade a gift to the city that keeps on giving every year.
One of Miller Stalder’s favorite parts of the event is the parade-themed Christmas cards, designed each year by an artist and sold to the public. This year, Barbara Brower, an Annapolis artist, won the competition to design the cards. So far, 1,200 cards have been sold.
For more information on the lights parade, including good spots to watch in person, go to eastportyc.org/lights-parade.