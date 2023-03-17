11th annual Annapolis Film Festival to showcase 70 films, record nine from Sundance: ‘This year we have leveled up’

The Annapolis Film Society and the city of Annapolis are hosting the 11th annual Annapolis Film Festival this weekend, showcasing more than 70 films from a range of genres, including nine that aired at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

This year, the Annapolis Film Festival and Annapolis Film Society bring together a broad array of filmmakers over the four-day festival, March 23 to 26, for a shared cinema experience. There will be panel discussions and Q&A sessions with directors, actors and producers. The goal is to enlighten, entertain, inspire and spark conversation all while connecting with the community, said festival co-founder Lee Anderson.

“This year we have leveled up,” Anderson said. “There will be two world premieres, a big opening night and nine films that showed at Sundance. That’s a record for us.”

On opening night, there will be a red-carpet event outside Maryland Hall leading up to the showing of “Chevalier,” an “epic period piece” starring notable actors like Minnie Driver and Kelvin Harrison Jr., Anderson said. The 2022 film depicts the rise and resurgence of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Carribean violist who rose to fame as a prodigy.

It will be shown from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m at Maryland Hall, one of the eight screening locations around downtown Annapolis. Other genres include thrillers, comedies, documentaries, short films, films surrounding social justice and several international films.

“No Legs All Heart,” a documentary about a double amputee who finishes a 12-day bike race that starts in California and ends in Annapolis, will make its world premiere March 25. The subject of the movie, André Kajlich, will attend the screening at 2:30 p.m. at Maryland Hall and both Anderson and Patti White, the co-founder of the festival believe this showing will fill the auditorium of Maryland Hall.

“It’s so cool that the end of a 3,082-mile race ends right here at Annapolis Dock,” Anderson said.

“And when he finished, he just threw himself into the water,” White added. “He’s the first double amputee to ever finish the race and there’s about [a] 50% attrition rate for able-bodied people, to put his feat into context.”

Pricing for the festival varies. A $350 premium pass gets you into all films and shorts, panel discussions and receptions, Tickets are $15 for a specific panel or short film. For more details and different pricing options visit the website.

For a list of all the movies, documentaries, and short films that are being shown visit Annapolisfilmfestival.com

“I would say, don’t wait to get a ticket,” said Anderson. “Tickets are moving quicker than they have since before the pandemic, so I would say to get your pass or ticket today.”