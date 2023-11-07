Annapolis City Council passes resolution to look at Noah Hillman Garage concession agreement

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Annapolis City Council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to investigate the Noah Hillman Garage concession agreement and meet with the garage’s operator, Premium Parking.

The resolution, sponsored by Eleanor Tierney from Ward 1 and Karma O’Neill from Ward 2, both Democrats, came as a response to concerns surrounding parking downtown, the Noah Hillman Garage and the garage’s fee system.

Advertisement

The resolution, introduced at the Oct. 25 council meeting, seeks to “find solutions to the complicated parking fee payment system that is discouraging the use of the parking garage.”

There will be a joint meeting with the Finance and Transportation committees, chaired by the resolution’s sponsors, on Wednesday to discuss those concerns. Premium Parking will be in attendance to answer questions, according to O’Neill.

Advertisement

In March, a petition circulated among Annapolis residents complaining that the parking system is “overly cumbersome, complicated and time-consuming.” As time went on, more complaints came.

[ Support for NAACP president amid attempt to remove him; more weigh in on Annapolis parking situation | READER COMMENTARY ]

The concession agreement itself is between the City of Annapolis and the Maryland Economic Development Corporation, a state organization that finances economic development projects. MEDCO issued revenue bonds to finance the garage’s construction and is responsible for making sure those bonds are paid.

In return, the city received a one-time payment of $25.35 million, known as a concession payment, that went toward financing the City Dock Resiliency Project.

Annapolis Infrastructure Resilience (AIR), an organization named in the concession agreement, was then subcontracted to develop and manage the revenue from the garage and the downtown parking area that pays off the issued bonds, according to a staff report from the Office of the City Manager.

Premium Parking was then subcontracted by AIR to manage the “day-to-day operations” of the garage and the downtown parking district.

MEDCO was invited to Wednesday’s meeting but was unable to attend, according to Mike Mallinoff, Annapolis city manager. Premium Parking representatives will be in attendance.

There will be an opportunity for public comment at Wednesday’s 4 p.m. joint committee meeting, according to a mass email sent from Tierney on Tuesday.