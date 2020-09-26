xml:space="preserve">
Fall forward with this seasonal decor

John-John Williams IV
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 26, 2020 7:22 AM
Evoke the season with orange, wine-hued and more autumnal decorative pieces for your home.

Scented candle, $32

A candle, one of the products at Brightside Boutique
A candle, one of the products at Brightside Boutique (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Brightside Boutique, Annapolis

A candle by Do Not Disturb offers a bouquet of scents with hints of spice, sea salt, cedar, vanilla, sandalwood, lily of the valley, lilac, rose, jasmine, coconut and apricot. And it’s all in a pretty citrus-orange glass container.

Picture frame, $28

A picture frame, one of the products at Brightside Boutique
A picture frame, one of the products at Brightside Boutique (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Brightside Boutique, Annapolis

Knock on wood and make sure your favorite snaps look great in this wooden frame.

Suede pillow, $34.99

CS Fall forward

HomeGoods, Annapolis

Sophisticated suede on your sofa? You can add a bit of texture to your living room with this burnt-orange pillow.

Serving trays, $7.99 each

Serving platters

HomeGoods, Annapolis

Ceramic leaf-inspired serving trays will help make entertaining during the fall more inviting.

Storage stool, $49.99

CS Fall forward

HomeGoods, Annapolis

It’s all about style and function: This woven storage stool looks good and gets the job done.

Vase, $19.99

CS Fall forward

HomeGoods, Annapolis

This maroon vase made in Portugal is an ornate way to display your seasonal flowers.

Mixed media art, $1,875

Artwork, one of the products at Local by Design
Artwork, one of the products at Local by Design (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Local by Design, Annapolis

“Indian Summer” by mixed-media artist Carol Tessier can bring warmth to your living room or dining room.

Wine glasses, $25 each

Glasses, one of the products at Local by Design Wed., August 26, 2020. (Karl Merton Ferron / {{title})
Glasses, one of the products at Local by Design Wed., August 26, 2020. (Karl Merton Ferron / {{title}) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Local by Design, Annapolis

Sip in style with these hand-painted black-eyed Susan decorated wine glasses by Liz Sork.

Wood sign, $48

A sign, one of the products at Local by Design
A sign, one of the products at Local by Design (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Local by Design, Annapolis

Help point the way to an autumn evening of fun with this Cricket Studio wood plank sign in traditional fall orange.

