Anne Arundel ceremony marks construction start on Riviera Beach library

Capital Gazette
Mar 29, 2021 6:21 PM

Anne Arundel Public Library CEO Skip Auld was joined by a County Executive Steuart Pittman, House Minority Leader Nic Kipke and others Friday to break ground on the $15.9 million Riviera Beach Library in Pasadena.

The 20,000-square-foot building will double the size of the old facility at 1130 Duvall Highway. It is expected to open in summer 2022, several years behind schedule.

It replaces a community facility that opened in 1971, and funding was approved in 2015. The county initially planned to start construction in 2018.

The new library will be at the same location and roughly double the size of the current facility — from 10,500 square feet to 20,000 square feet. The library is currently operating out of a temporary site at the Riviera Beach Shopping Center.

Anne Arundel County Public Library CEO Skip Auld gives remarks. Officials break ground on the new Riviera Beach Library, Friday, March 26, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie)

